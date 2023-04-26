app-menu Social mobile

FII Institute Announces the Theme for the Anticipated 7th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative: The New Compass

Aprile 26, 2023

– The FII Institute announces the theme of its upcoming 7th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative: The New Compass.  The upcoming flagship conference will be held in Riyadh from October 24-26, 2023.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The FII Institute announces the theme of its upcoming 7th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative: The New Compass.  To take place from October 24-26, 2023 in Riyadh, the theme of the flagship conference will highlight the impact of global dialogues in navigating today’s uncertain times.

CEO of FII Institute, Richard Attias, commented on the theme of the flagship conference, noting, “As a symbol of guidance and direction, the compass represents the interconnectedness of all directions.  More than ever in these current unpredictable times, it is essential for the FII community to come together to redesign a new compass as a tool for navigation and inspiration.”

This year’s conference, which will be exclusively available to FII Institute members and strategic partners, is expected to draw 5000 delegates to be inspired by 500 speakers on a wide variety of timely topics. These conversations will continue to be driven by data, as FII Institute’s members emphasize the importance of using objective data as opposed to subjective opinions in adding dimension to the discussions. 

About FII Institute

THE FUTURE INVESTMENT INITIATIVE (FII) INSTITUTE is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global and inclusive, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions and actions in four critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1811613/FII_Institute_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fii-institute-announces-the-theme-for-the-anticipated-7th-edition-of-the-future-investment-initiative-the-new-compass-301807031.html

