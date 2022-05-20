FII Institute unveils new Inclusive ESG™ Framework and Scoring Methodology & announces strategic investment in leading green tech firm

Maggio 20, 2022

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute hosted a London summit about ESG in Emerging Markets, involving world leaders, global CEOs, international investors, thought leaders and heads of sustainability, where:

The new Inclusive ESG™ Framework and Scoring Methodology aims to give unbiased ratings for companies in emerging markets who currently receive less than 10% of ESG flows, despite being home to nearly 90% of the world’s population and roughly half of global GDP. ESG rating agencies are one of the main barriers to increasing investment in emerging markets (EMs). Currently, mainstream rating agencies employ KPIs not relevant to EMs. The existing frameworks focus too much on disclosure and ignore year-over-year performance improvement. The new framework, developed with the support of Ernst & Young (EY), values performance improvement over time more than breadth of disclosure, emphasizing sectoral challenges rather than country risks, to ensure fair competition between companies in both emerging markets and developed markets.

The FII Institute is putting its money where its mouth is by investing €500,000 in Timbeter, a leading green tech company specialising in timber measurement. To increase supply chain transparency, sustainability and certification, in line with ESG processes, Timbeter provides an AI-driven photo-optics application that accurately determines the quantities of logs in an area with precise length and diameter. This technology is key to a more proactive management of forests and a more sustainable sector.

The ESG White Paper is designed to encourage greater ESG investment in emerging markets. It calls on:

Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute, said, “Central to our work at FII Institute is to increase awareness about the weaknesses in current ESG standards and their impact on global sustainability prospects, and to advocate for an inclusive and equitable application of ESG through driving real action by key players globally.

“ESG has been one of the fastest growing investment strategies over the past few years, accounting for one third of all assets under management. But this growth is not even. Working with our partners at EY, we identified and removed the barriers to ESG investment in emerging markets, which are often overlooked. By launching the Inclusive™ ESG Framework and Scoring Methodology, investing in a global sustainable solutions company, and publishing our recent ESG white paper – we are making tangible actions to create a better future for humanity. And we are confident that our partners around the world will help us drive those actions further.”

Notes for editors

The “ESG in Emerging Markets” summit featured more than 40 international leaders and experts who provided their insights on the future of ESG and the future of sustainability. The speakers included H.E. H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Chairman of FII Institute, Governor of the Public Investment Fund, and Chairman of Saudi Aramco; H.E. Dr. Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Environment of Egypt; Larry Fink, CEO of Blackrock; Senator Matteo Renzi, Former Prime Minister of Italy; Lord Gerry Grimstone of Boscobel Kt, Minister of Investment of the UK; David Schwimmer, CEO of London Stock Exchange Group; among others.

The FII Institute is a global non-profit organisation launched in 2019 to drive forward one agenda – impact on humanity. Since its inception, the Institute has launched several initiatives to create inclusive ESG principles and improve ESG performance to create a brighter, more sustainable future for humanity.

Contacts:

Reem Alsaudreem.alsaud@fii-institute.org

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1822531/FII_Institute_Logo.jpg