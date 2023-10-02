app-menu Social mobile

Fimo and ConcealFab Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance PIM Shield Product Catalogue

Ottobre 2, 2023

The joint expanded product line will offer an extensive range of innovative solutions designed to mitigate PIM-related issues in wireless communication networks.

MILAN and COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Fimo, worldwide leader in the design and installation of components and solutions for mobile telecommunications sites, and ConcealFab, a renowned provider of radio frequency concealment products and of PIM mitigation solutions, are excited to announce their strategic partnership to deliver cutting-edge Passive Intermodulation (PIM) mitigation solutions globally.

This collaboration brings together Fimo’s expertise in cable fixing materials and ConcealFab’s industry-leading PIM SHIELD® solutions, culminating into a comprehensive portfolio that meets the ever-evolving demands of telecom operators, wireless carriers, and infrastructure providers across the world.

Key highlights of the partnership and the PIM Shield Product Line expansion include:

Comprehensive PIM Shield Solutions: Partnership will result in a wide array of PIM Shield products, covering advanced shielding materials, PIM testing accessories and PIM Shield cable clamps. These solutions will cater to telecom infrastructure needs, ensuring optimal network performance and reliability.

Enhanced Performance: Fimo and ConcealFab are committed to deliver high-performance products that reduce PIM-related issues and enhance network efficiency. The Product Line will include advanced PIM shielding materials offering superior reduction performances.

Customization Options: The expanded Product Line will provide customization options to meet specific requirements of telecom operators and infrastructure providers. This flexibility will empower customers to tailor PIM Shield solutions to their unique network configurations.

Industry-Leading Expertise: With decades of combined experience in the telecom industry, Fimo’s and ConcealFab’s partnership brings unparalleled expertise to the market, driving product innovation and excellence.

“We are proud of partnering with ConcealFab, a recognized leader for PIM SHIELD solutions,” said Luca Tamberi, CEO at Fimo. “Our joint efforts will enable us to provide state-of-the-art PIM Shield products coping with the increased challenges faced by the telecommunications industry. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower our customers to build and maintain robust wireless networks.”

“This strategic partnership with Fimo aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative PIM SHIELD solutions that seamlessly blend into telecom infrastructure,” said Jonathan Fitzhugh, Vice President at ConcealFab. “By combining our expertise with Fimo’s advanced knowledge, we can offer a comprehensive range of PIM Shield solutions that set new industry standards.”

The PIM Shield catalogue is already available for all customers. For more information about this collaboration and the upcoming product offerings, please visit https://www.fimoworld.com/en/fimo-components/catalogue/pim-shield/

About Fimo:

With 90 years of history and experience, FIMO Group is a world leader in the manufacturing and sales of telecom products and systems developed to meet current and future customers’ needs. With a strong global presence, the Group has one of the largest product portfolios on the market, dedicated to all types of installations and fully supported by continuous investments in R&D and technological innovation. For more information, visit www.fimoworld.com

About ConcealFab:

ConcealFab, Inc. industry leader for small cell infrastructure, PIM interference mitigation, and government concealment solutions for over a decade. Today, you can find our products along city streets, towers, rooftops, stadiums, and airports. With cutting-edge product lines, has consistently improved network performance, and facilitated rapid site deployments for major wireless operators by staying true to its values — global radio OEM partnerships, high-quality engineering, and in-house manufacturing. As proud members of the Valmont Telecom family, its mission is to offer our customers the most comprehensive portfolio of 5G infrastructure and partner with the nation’s largest utilities, municipalities, and REITs. Learn more at: www.concealfab.com. 

Contact:  

Nicola Bongianino+39.339.8851801Business Unit DirectorFiMo Componentsnicola.bongianino@fimoworld.com 

Chloè CupillardGroup Marketing DirectorFiMo Groupchloe.cupillard@fimoworld.com 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fimo-and-concealfab-announce-strategic-partnership-to-enhance-pim-shield-product-catalogue-301942176.html

