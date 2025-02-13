13 Febbraio 2025

ZHONGSHAN, China, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from Zhongshan Daily & Zhongshan International Communications Center:

In July 2024, the elderly health care vouchers of Hong Kong could be used in Zhongshan Chenxinghai Hospital. Zhongshan Chenxinghai Hospital is the first prefecture-level hospital in Guangdong province to officially accept healthcare vouchers, providing Hong Kong elderly with more diverse medical options. Lau Yin Ling, a Hong Kong resident living in Zhongshan, became one of the first users of the “healthcare vouchers.” This initiative has significantly promoted the integrated development of medical services in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2619496/First_Batch_of_Hong_Kong_Elderly_Residents_Use_Elderly_Healthcare_Vouchers_in_Zhongshan.mp4

