First n-type i-TOPCon cells roll off Trina Solar’s production line in Qinghai

Agosto 10, 2023

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The first 210mm n-type i-TOPCon cells have been produced in Trina Solar’s net-zero park in Qinghai province on Aug 1, marking the mass production of the 5GW n-type i-TOPCon cell capacity. It is a milestone in Trina Solar’s integrated layout of n-type technology, which takes in the entire industry supply chain of ingot, wafer, cell and module.

Thecells produced in Qinghai factory incorporate n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology released by Trina Solar in May. With the innovations of selected boron emitter and highly doped TOPCon structure with PECVD, cell efficiency could reach 26%. The Vertex N 700W series modules, equipped with 210mm n-type i-TOPCon cells, feature high power, high efficiency, high energy yield, high reliability and low LCOE, and offer customers higher returns and greater value.

The 210mm product technology platform, characterized by openness and forward thinking, will lead with cutting-edge technologies, increasing cell efficiency up to 30%. Trina Solar has led the photovoltaics industry to the 600W+ era with 210mm product technology. With 210mm n-type technology, Trina Solar will continue to lead the industry in the era of n-type technology.

With the support of n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology and integration of ingot, wafer, cell and module production capacity, Trina Solar’s integrated n-type layout is strengthened and upgraded. By the end of the year Trina Solar’s cell production capacity is expected to reach 75GW, including 40GW of n-type cells, all of which are equipped with n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology.

With the company’s n-type cell and module factories come into operation successively since late 2022, such as 8GW n-type cell factory in Suqian, 10GW n-type module factory in Changzhou, and 10GW n-type module factory in Huai’an, all in Jiangsu, worry-free delivery of Trina Solar’sn-type modules is further ensured.

Trina Sola implements a variety of net-zero practices to achieve sustainable development, including operations, value chain and product management. At its industrial park in Qinghai, Trina Solar will combine its technological and industrial strengths with Qinghai’s resources to build a stable and environmentally friendly energy system.

Adhering to the mission of ”Solar energy for all” and committed to becoming a global leader in smart solar energy solutions, Trina Solar not only focuses on its own green development, but also seeks global partners to work on sustainable development strategies, building a net-zero value chain and creating a green ecosystem.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/first-n-type-i-topcon-cells-roll-off-trina-solars-production-line-in-qinghai-301897760.html

