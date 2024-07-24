app-menu Social mobile

Flexter Announces Expansion into Europe

24 Luglio 2024

MONTREAL, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Flexter, a leading online mobility platform for rental trucks and vans, is excited to announce its expansion into Europe in July 2024. This strategic decision is a significant milestone for Flexter as it continues to grow its global presence and offer innovative solutions to customers worldwide.

Flexter’s entry into Europe begins with the UK market and it will be led by foundational rental partnerships that can ensure a steady network coverage throughout the UK. These partnerships will leverage Flexter’s cutting-edge technology and industry expertise to offer consumers an easy-to-use interface, enabling a seamless booking experience.

“We are thrilled to launch Flexter.com in the UK market with a network of trusted truck rental suppliers, allowing customers to compare rates, vehicle availability, and services all in real-time and in one place,” said Thomas Delvaux Lefebvre, CEO of Flexter. “This expansion underscores our commitment to providing customers with convenient and reliable solutions for their moving truck needs.”

Customers in the UK can look forward to experiencing Flexter’s user-friendly platform, which offers a seamless booking experience, flexible rental options, and various competitive pricing options. Whether for personal or business use, Flexter simplifies the process of renting vans, trucks, and other light commercial vehicles, making it easier than ever to find the right vehicle for any moving project.

Flexter will continue to innovate with new features and services designed to enhance the customer experience. The company’s dedication to customer satisfaction and industry-leading technology sets it apart as a trusted leader in the truck mobility space.

For more information about Flexter and its services in the UK market, please visit https://flexter.com/

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461614/Flexter_Flexter_Announces_Expansion_into_Europe.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flexter-announces-expansion-into-europe-302204613.html

