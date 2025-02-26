Skip to main content
Flexter Revolutionizes the Short-Term Truck Rental Industry in France with a Truck and Light Commercial Vehicle reservation platform

26 Febbraio 2025

MONTREAL, QC, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — February 26, 2025 – Flexter, the innovator in the short-term truck rental industry, is excited to announce its official launch in France on February 26, 2025. This revolutionary platform is set to transform how businesses and individuals in France access short-term truck rentals by offering a seamless and efficient booking experience with multiple truck rental suppliers.

Flexter has already formed partnerships with several leading truck rental suppliers, ensuring a robust and extensive fleet of vehicles available to customers from day one.

“We are thrilled to introduce Flexter to the French market, providing a new level of convenience and accessibility for short-term truck rentals,” said Thomas Delvaux Lefevre, founder and CEO of Flexter. “Our platform simplifies the rental process by bringing together multiple suppliers, offering customers more options, and allowing them to save time and money.”

To discover the future of short-term truck rental reservations, visit www.flexter.com.

Flexter is a pioneering utility vehicle booking aggregator in the short-term truck rental sector, designed to provide customers with a unique solution for all their truck rental needs. With a commitment to transparency, convenience, and customer satisfaction, Flexter is redefining how businesses and individuals access short-term truck rentals.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Flexter.com 33 Rue Prince #310, Montreal, QC, Canada, H3C 2M7Email: press@flexter.comWebsite: www.flexter.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2627384/Flexter_Flexter_Revolutionizes_the_Short_Term_Truck_Rental_Indus.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flexter-revolutionizes-the-short-term-truck-rental-industry-in-france-with-a-truck-and-light-commercial-vehicle-reservation-platform-302385458.html

