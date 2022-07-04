Flor de Caña and bars will reduce 15 tons of food waste with sustainable cocktails

Luglio 4, 2022

The Zero Waste Cocktails initiative will be active during the month of July at participating venues in Europe.

LONDON, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Flor de Caña, a Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified ultra-premium rum brand, is joining forces with eco-conscious bars, restaurants and consumers around the world to help reduce up to 15 tons of food waste by serving delicious cocktails made with the sustainably produced rum and ingredients derived from repurposed food scraps or leftovers from the local community.

Through the Zero Waste Cocktails initiative, now in its second year, the brand is working hand in hand with the bartending community in Europe to create unique sustainable cocktails that consumers will be able to enjoy during the month of July at participating venues. The initiative includes interactive and engaging social media campaigns to raise awareness on the importance of reducing food waste and invite consumers to be part of a larger cause: build a greener future together, one sustainable cocktail at a time.

This initiative also seeks to play an active role in transforming the industry by inspiring and supporting venues to adopt meaningful sustainable practices in their everyday operations. As part of this initiative, Flor de Caña has partnered with the Sustainable Restaurant Association (SRA), a global organization that promotes sustainability within the foodservice industry, to offer participating venues a practical ‘sustainable bar handbook’ and sustainability masterclasses with industry experts.

“We’re proud to continue in partnership with Flor de Caña on the Zero Waste Cocktails campaign which excites and engages thousands of bar staff and customers globally on an issue of huge importance”, said Juliane Caillouette-Noble, Managing Director of the Sustainable Restaurant Association.

Countries in Europe where the Zero Waste Cocktails campaign is active include Spain, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Greece and Sweden. Consumers may visit the Zero Waste Cocktails website (www.zerowastecocktails.com) to view the list of participating bars per country, as well as videos of world-renowned bartenders sharing their original sustainable cocktail creations and practical tips to reduce food waste in daily life.

