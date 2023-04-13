app-menu Social mobile

For Second Year in a Row, Huawei Named a Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage

Aprile 13, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei was recognized as a 2023 Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage. This recognizes Huawei for the second year in a row. According to customers’ comments, Huawei OceanStor scale-out storage was highly praised by global customers for its excellent quality and comprehensive services.

Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Reviews are organized by products in markets that are defined by Gartner Research in Magic Quadrant™ and Market Guide documents. And the “Voice of the Customer” is a document that applies a methodology to aggregated Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews in a market to provide an overall perspective for IT decision makers. i

Huawei outperformed the included distributed storage vendors around the world. It was named as a Customers’ Choice and 5.0/5.0 score based on 97 reviewers in that research. We believe customer evaluation is an important indicator to measure product performance, and the results reflect that customers appreciate the comprehensive competitiveness, maturity of large-scale commercial use, and after-sales services of Huawei OceanStor scale-out storage products. Some reviewers expressed their willingness to recommend Huawei products to their peers, which we believe is a sincere recognition of our products.

Gartner®, Voice of the Customer for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, Peer Contributors, 24 March 2023

Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer Methodologyhttps://blogs.gartner.com/reviews-pages/gartner-peer-insights-voice-of-the-customer-methodology-3-0/

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053181/image_986294_3469203.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/for-second-year-in-a-row-huawei-named-a-customers-choice-in–gartner-peer-insights-voice-of-the-customer-for-distributed-file-systems-and-object-storage-301796386.html

