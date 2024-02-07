FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE REVEALS 2024 STAR AWARDS

Febbraio 7, 2024

Middle East Scores Big Wins

High Adventure and Smaller Metropolitan Areas See a Surge in Popularity

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”)—the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises—today unveiled its 2024 Star Awards. See the full list of honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

The hotel ratings expanded into new destinations, including Baku, Azerbaijan; Curacao; Iceland; Sardinia, Italy; Kenya; Algarve and Madeira, Portugal; Rwanda; Koh Samui, Thailand; Rabat, Morocco; Makkah, Saudi Arabia; and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The 66th annual list spans more than 2,000 properties worldwide. It features 340 Five-Star, 600 Four-Star and 503 Recommended hotels; 78 Five-Star, 121 Four-Star and 59 Recommended restaurants; 126 Five-Star and 201 Four-Star spas; and seven Four-Star and five Recommended cruise ships. Here are some highlights from the 2024 winners:

“Travel was highly anticipated to have a strong year and the new winners on our 2024 list reflect the increased efforts properties are making to deliver elevated guest experiences,” said Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “This year’s list demonstrates the evolving focus the discerning traveler has on well-being and the desire for authentic destination-centric itineraries. We congratulate all the 2024 Star Award winners for their significant achievements.”

For images, click here.

Learn how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star Ratings here.

To view the complete list of 2024 winners, click here.

Connect with Forbes Travel Guide: Instagram: www.instagram.com/ForbesTravelGuide X: www.twitter.com/ForbesInspector Facebook: www.facebook.com/ForbesTravelGuide

About Forbes Travel Guide: Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, ocean cruises, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world’s best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1676703/Forbes_Travel_Guide_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/forbes-travel-guide-reveals-2024-star-awards-302053509.html