Former Head of Third-Party Information Security Risk Oversight at Standard Chartered Bank Joins BlueVoyant

Agosto 22, 2023

– Jon Leather appointed as head of European Supply Chain Defence advisory

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BlueVoyant, a cyber security company that illuminates, validates, and remediates internal and external risks, announced today that industry specialist Jon Leather has joined the company as the Head of European Supply Chain Defence Advisory, further strengthening the leadership team.

Leather joins BlueVoyant from Standard Chartered Bank, where he served as the Head of Third-Party Information Security Risk Oversight. Previously, he spent more than a decade at Lloyds Banking Group, where he focused on cyber risk and led information and cyber security supplier assurance programmes. Leather is highly experienced around the components and mechanisms that make up an organisation’s third-party cyber risk relationships. He possesses unique knowledge around cyber security assurance processes and regulatory compliance in relation to the management of cyber risk across the supply chain.

Alongside these roles, Leather chaired the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) Cyber Supply Chain Risk Working Group for Financial Services, an initiative he will continue to be involved with in an advisory capacity. Leather also has experience collaborating with the Cross Market Operational Resilience Group (CMORG) connecting financial institutions, including major banks, to define and publish best practices for addressing third-party and supply chain risk.

BlueVoyant provides organisations with a managed service that identifies, validates, prioritises, and confirms mitigation of cyber threats and vulnerabilities across supplier ecosystems. In this capacity, BlueVoyant not only monitors vendors, suppliers, and other third parties, but works directly with them to remediate any issues at speed. Providing this offering requires close coordination across several functions within BlueVoyant, with Leather overseeing delivery to customers.

“Our platform is recognised as industry-leading in supply chain defence,” said Joel Molinoff, Global Head, Supply Chain Defense at BlueVoyant. “Jon’s wealth of experience and knowledge, especially in financial services, will further strengthen this service and the support we deliver to our clients.”

Of his appointment, Leather said, “BlueVoyant’s offering and reputation is continuously growing in this market. I’m therefore delighted to join the company and to start developing deeper strategic relationships and business with both existing and new clients.”

BlueVoyant’s Supply Chain Defence protects an organisation’s external supply chain ecosystem from cyber attacks. As attack surfaces continue to expand with an ever-growing network of infrastructure, partners, suppliers, and investments, every entrant into the ecosystem introduces new risks and vulnerabilities which cybercriminals are only too ready to exploit.

About BlueVoyant BlueVoyant combines internal and external cyber defence capabilities into an outcomes-based cloud-native platform by continuously monitoring your network, endpoints, attack surface, and supply chain, as well as the clear, deep, and dark web for threats. The full-spectrum cyber defence platform illuminates, validates, and quickly remediates threats to protect your enterprise. BlueVoyant leverages both machine-learning-driven automation and human-led expertise to deliver industry-leading cyber security to more than 900 clients across the globe.

