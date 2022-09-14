Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For Technology & Innovation EMEA 2022

Settembre 14, 2022

The in-person and digital event experience will showcase the latest research and insights to help European technology leaders embrace innovation

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for Technology & Innovation EMEA 2022, being held in London and digitally, 13–14 October. To stay competitive in today’s volatile business environment, technology executives need to continually innovate and embrace a customer-obsessed growth mindset. Customer-obsessed companies report 2.5 times higher revenue growth than their competition.

At this year’s Technology & Innovation EMEA, tech leaders will learn how to build strategies that shape the next decade of growth by becoming even more customer-obsessed and human-centred. The event will include guest keynote speakers: author David Hutchens, who will discuss how leaders can break boundaries and innovate with leadership storytelling, and Shell’s Head of Citizen Development and DIY Paul Kobylanski, who will share how low-code and agile are fueling digital transformation.

The Forum will also honour the European recipients of Forrester’s Technology Awards. The awards will recognise organisations that have successfully implemented technology strategies that are outcome-driven and customer-obsessed to accelerate business growth.

“Today’s customers are more empowered, and systemic uncertainty is still rife,” said Pascal Matzke, event host and VP, research director at Forrester. “As a result, tech leaders are under significant pressure to continue to adapt to new business models to help their organisations thrive. The event will help technology leaders build strategies that inspire innovation, improve customer experiences and, ultimately, supercharge business outcomes.”

In-person attendees will experience facilitated discussions, consulting workshops, and special sessions. They will also have access to several special programmes, including the Women’s Leadership Forum; the Executive Leadership Exchange, an exclusive programme targeted at C-level leaders; and several diversity and inclusion sessions. Digital attendees will have access to all conference sessions and sponsors via the event platform.

