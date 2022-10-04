Forrester Forecasts AI Software Will Grow 50% Faster Than The Overall Software Market

Ottobre 4, 2022

Cybersecurity is the fastest growing AI software category; 72% of the global AI spend will come from the US and China

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) forecasts that AI software will grow 50% faster than the overall software market over the next two years, with an annual growth rate of 18%. The spend on AI software will double from $33 billion in 2021 to $64 billion in 2025 due to an accelerated adoption of AI during the pandemic and an increase in the number of companies that offer AI software.

According to Forrester’s Global AI Software Forecast, 2022, cybersecurity is the fastest-growing AI software category, with significant investments being made in real-time monitoring and response in order to mitigate growing cybersecurity threats. Within the AI software market, AI-infused software will see a 22% CAGR by 2025; AI maker tools, which are used to develop AI applications, will see an 18% CAGR; and AI-centric software, which runs on AI components, will see a 14% CAGR.

Across eight forecasted countries (the US, China, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), AI’s share of software spend will increase from 4.3% in 2021 to 6% in 2025. The US and China will dominate this AI software spend, with 72% of global AI spend. In addition, more than 80% of annual investments in AI and blockchain technologies will come from the two countries.

“AI has great potential across categories including cybersecurity, process optimization and automation, health, and human capital management,” said Michael O’Grady, a principal forecast analyst at Forrester. “However, as AI adoption becomes mainstream, enterprises will need to manage its complexity, which includes adhering to responsible AI practices, nurturing the growing pool of AI talent, and the continued evolution of business models.”

