Forrester’s 2023 European Predictions: Citizens’ Trust In Their Governments Will Plummet Due To Steep Inflation Rates And Energy Crisis

Ottobre 25, 2022

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — According to Forrester’s (Nasdaq: FORR) 2023 European predictions, released today, European governments will struggle to support their citizens through a winter of soaring energy costs — and some will shift that responsibility onto businesses. As a result, consumers’ trust in governments across Europe will drop significantly. By the end of 2023, only one in five European citizens will still trust their government.

In addition, Forrester predicts that rising energy costs, plus financial incentives from governments and utilities companies to reduce energy consumption and adopt a more sustainable lifestyle, will lead to European consumers going greener. In Europe, the number of “active green” consumers is expected to increase by 50%.

Forrester’s predictions analyse the dynamics and trends in different topics and industries, including technology and innovation, customer experience (CX), changing consumer behaviour, and the future of work. These insights help business and technology leaders see around the corner and gain a competitive edge to thrive in the year ahead.

Highlights of Forrester’s 2023 European Predictions report include:

“Over the next year, economic and geopolitical turmoil will continue to sow fear and disruption for European businesses,” said Laura Koetzle, VP and group research director at Forrester. “As trust in governments declines, European companies have an opportunity to fill that trust vacuum. To do this, they must assess which trust levers matter the most to customers, identify gaps, and build a strategy that helps them win and safeguard customer trust. Forrester’s 2023 predictions will help leaders make the bold, smart, and tactical decisions needed to strengthen this trust and drive investment in long-term growth.”

