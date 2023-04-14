app-menu Social mobile

FOTON delivers the 11 millionth vehicle, leading global market with new energy and intelligent technology

Aprile 14, 2023

BEIJING, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — April 11th to 14th, Foton Global Partners Conference 2023 with the theme “TOGETHER WIN FUTURE” was held in Beijing China. More than 110 core distributors from 23 countries attended the event. At the main conference on the 13th, FOTON held the delivery ceremony of the global 11 millionth vehicle.

In fact, FOTON surpassed 10 million global sales in 2021, becoming the first to reach this mark in the shortest time, only 25 years. In the past two years, amid a global economic downturn, FOTON “ICE+BEV” dual-line strategy has begun to show results.

FOTON’s new energy technology reserve is powering the enhancement of its entire product line as demonstrated by the release of its new product. TUNLAND V’s power system includes hybrid, electric, and extended-range electric systems, with a chassis structure that adopts a front double-wishbone and a rear multi-link high-performance chassis, TUNLAND V can meet demands of strong off-road, high load-carrying, intelligence, and luxury car-level comfort.

Regarding fuel-powered vehicles by a competitive advantage of “SuperPowerTrain” core power chain with Foton Cummins, Foton ZF and leading global component suppliers, FOTON has achieved overall surpassing and leading in Southeast Asia and Latin America. In Colombia, FOTON has ranked second in the truck market for 3 consecutive years and has the highest market share for heavy-duty AMT products, while in the Philippines, FOTON has been the top-selling 7.5-ton light truck model for three consecutive years.

In terms of new energy, FOTON is the first company to commercialize hydrogen fuel cell and electric products since 2003. It successfully served the 2008 and 2022 Olympic Games. Now FOTON new energy products have passed the EU WVTA certification and are fully entering Italy, Poland, Spain, and other European countries.

In 2022, FOTON had delivered more than 1,400 electric buses in Latin America, becoming the brand with the highest market share of e-buses in the region. In markets such as Malta, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, India, and Egypt, FOTON have also achieved commercial operations.

FOTON’s overseas IOV system was officially launched, providing functions of fleet management, location services, fuel consumption analysis, three-electricity analysis and TCO management for both fuel new energy products. The system will be first applied in Singapore, Chile, Australia, and New Zealand. With over 2.26 million connected vehicles, FOTON will empower global users’ business value.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054204/FOTON_delivers_the_11_millionth_vehicle.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/foton-delivers-the-11-millionth-vehicle-leading-global-market-with-new-energy-and-intelligent-technology-301797614.html

