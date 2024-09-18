Foundation Fighting Blindness Expands Giving Opportunities with Enhanced Financial Institution Access for Donor-Advised Funds, Stock Donations, and Cryptocurrency

18 Settembre 2024

Innovative Ways to Support Research for Treatments and Cures for Blinding Diseases

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Foundation Fighting Blindness, the driving force in the global development of treatments and cures for blinding diseases, is proud to announce the expansion of its giving platforms. In partnership with The Giving Block, the Foundation has broadened access to donor-advised funds (DAFs) and stock donations, while also introducing cryptocurrency as a new donation option. This expanded offering enables the Foundation to reach new donors globally, providing supporters with more convenient ways to contribute to cutting-edge research for blinding retinal diseases.

“As part of our commitment to embracing new technologies, we’ve enhanced our giving platforms by making it easier for donors to contribute through donor-advised funds and stock donations alongside cryptocurrency,” said Jeff Klaas, chief strategy and innovation officer at the Foundation Fighting Blindness. “Our partnership with The Giving Block allows us to streamline the donation process with a simple widget that connects donors directly to their accounts, giving them a seamless way to support our mission. Additionally, this expansion helps us reach new donors around the world who share our mission of finding treatments and cures for blinding diseases.”

Expanded Giving Opportunities for DAFs and Stock DonationsThrough its partnership with The Giving Block, the Foundation Fighting Blindness has made it easier than ever for supporters to contribute via donor-advised funds and stock donations. The new donation widget allows donors to quickly and securely connect their accounts to make a gift, offering a convenient and tax-efficient way to contribute to the Foundation’s mission. These expanded giving opportunities are crucial in advancing research into treatments and cures for retinal diseases such as retinitis pigmentosa, Usher syndrome, Stargardt disease, Leber congenital amaurosis, and age-related macular degeneration.

“We’re thrilled to provide more accessible ways for our donors to give,” added Klaas. “With this enhanced capability, not only are we making it easier for current supporters to contribute, but we’re also expanding our reach to new donors around the globe.”

Cryptocurrency DonationsIn addition to DAFs and stock donations, the Foundation is embracing the future of philanthropy by accepting cryptocurrency donations. Donors can now make contributions through FightingBlindness.org using a wide array of digital currencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC), and more. With cryptocurrency classified as property by the IRS, donors may also benefit from tax advantages, such as exemption from capital gains taxes and potential tax deductions.

Partnering with The Giving BlockThe Foundation Fighting Blindness has partnered with The Giving Block, leaders in equipping nonprofits with the tools and techniques to effectively fundraise with cryptocurrency, DAFs and stock donations. This collaboration provides the Foundation with modern fundraising tools that allow donors to contribute seamlessly and securely through a simple, user-friendly interface.

To support the Foundation’s mission, please visit the appropriate donation pages for cryptocurrency, donor-advised funds, or stocks.

About the Foundation Fighting BlindnessEstablished in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world’s leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $915 million toward its mission of accelerating research for preventing, treating, and curing blindness caused by the spectrum of blinding retinal diseases including: retinitis pigmentosa, macular degeneration, and Usher syndrome. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

About The Giving BlockThe Giving Block, a Shift4 company, is the platform helping nonprofits fundraise more effectively from modern philanthropists. Pioneers of the “Crypto Philanthropy” movement, The Giving Block developed the leading solutions for cryptocurrency donations, taking crypto and NFT donations mainstream in the nonprofit sector. The Giving Block’s team then developed a stock and DAF giving experience built to empower even more donors to give. When combined, The Giving Block’s product suite empowers more donors than ever to give assets to their favorite causes. Today, thousands of nonprofits are using The Giving Block to fundraise from modern philanthropists. Contact info@thegivingblock.com for more information.

