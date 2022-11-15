Fourth Chinese Physicians Assembly for Humanity Launches First International Section on Evidence-based Medicine, Calls for Global Collaboration

Novembre 15, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Fourth Chinese Physicians Assembly for Humanity (CPAH) launched its first international section, inviting experts, doctors, and public welfare professionals from the United Kingdom, Norway, the Czech Republic, and other countries to share their insights on evidence-based medicine (EBM).

This year’s CPAH was held both online and offline on November 4-5, with the theme of Cohesion and Co-Construction: the Responsibilities of Physicians on Health-Care Welfare. The online international section garnered over one million viewers worldwide. Highlights included:

Professor Zhong Nanshan, Chairman of the CPAH and Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering said, “Since its launch in the Great Hall of the People in 2018, the Chinese Physicians Assembly for Humanity has strived to strengthen as an organization, actively exert its influence on public welfare, and promote the power of closer relations between doctors and patients.”

In the future, CPAH will strengthen liaison and cooperation with overseas public welfare organizations and the medical field to collaboratively promote doctors’ public welfare activities around the world.

About CPAH

The Fourth Chinese Physicians Assembly for Humanity was guided by the Central Committee of the Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party, co-sponsored by the China Primary Health Care Foundation, Beijing Kangmeng Charity Foundation, and Beijing Life Oasis Public Service Center, and co-organized by the Healthy China Patient Assistance United Action Alliance. The assembly advocated for a spirit of bravery and endeavors to unite public welfare physicians and healthcare enterprises to collaboratively build a new Great Wall of Health and Public Welfare.

