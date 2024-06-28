FP Markets Adds Two More Industry Benchmark Awards to Its Collection

28 Giugno 2024

– SYDNEY, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Extending its winning streak, global multi-asset Forex and CFD broker, FP Markets, was crowned ‘Most Transparent Broker’ and also took home ‘Best Trading Conditions’ for the second year in a row at the highly anticipated Global Ultimate Fintech (UF) Awards 2024. Following last year’s ‘Most Trusted Broker’ acknowledgement and the ‘Best Trade Execution’ award received in 2022, the FP Markets trophy cabinet now includes five esteemed Global UF Awards.

Established to honour the most outstanding B2C and B2B brands in the online trading and fintech domain and provide traders and businesses with an industry benchmark, the UF Awards are widely considered as one of the sector’s most sought-after prizes. Claiming two accolades this year marks another significant milestone in FP Markets’ 19-year history, especially since the UF Awards are directly determined by the votes of industry professionals, fintech enthusiasts, and online traders.

Invited on stage to receive the award, FP Markets CEO Craig Allison expressed his gratitude and commented: ‘The two UF Awards we’ve won tonight are the embodiment of what we strive to achieve as a company on a daily basis: deliver a superior trading destination for traders while at the same time uphold our core values of integrity, transparency and innovation and we continue to find ways to provide the best possible trading conditions’.

The awards ceremony took place at the exclusive Columbia Beach venue in Limassol, Cyprus, as part of the closing party of the 13th iFX EXPO International. With a record-breaking attendance of over 4,000 visitors from 120 countries and 1,400 companies, the iFX EXPO International – one of the flagship gatherings for the trading industry – brought together executives from the world’s top financial brands, fintech innovators and other stakeholders. Earlier in the week, FP Markets Global Head of Marketing, Andria Phiniefs was a guest on the panel at the iFX Expo’s Idea’s Hub ‘Marketing Beyond the Transaction: Building a Trusted Trading Brand’ speaking about the significance of ‘brand trust and reputation’ as the most important drivers behind the broker’s growth strategy.

