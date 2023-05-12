app-menu Social mobile

FP Markets crowned ‘Best CFD Broker in Africa’ at FAME Awards 2023

Maggio 12, 2023

– SYDNEY, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FP Markets receives the prestigious accolade of ‘Best CFD Broker in Africa’ at the FAME Awards 2023, part of the Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS23).

FP Markets, a leading Australian Forex and CFDs broker, was presented with the ‘Best CFD Broker in Africa’ award for 2023 at the prestigious FAME Awards,  as testament to its expanding presence in the African CFD market.

The event took place at the renowned Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa on the 10th of May, 2023 as part of the Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS23) and brought together some of the most prominent names in the financial sector, celebrating  excellence and innovation within the industry.

This accomplishment marks FP Markets’ first award in Africa and its first accolade of 2023, following an impressive series of awards in 2022, including the ‘Best Global Forex Value Broker’ for an unparalleled fourth consecutive year and ‘Best Forex Broker in Europe’. The award coincides with FP Markets’ regulatory approval by South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in 2022, highlighting its ongoing efforts to provide an exceptional product and customer experience and maintain a strong regulatory framework across its international operations.

Craig Allison, Chief Executive Officer of FP Markets, commented on the company’s latest award: ‘Winning the Best CFD Broker in Africa award represents a significant milestone for the team. Not only does it serve as our first award on the African continent, but it also demonstrates our global reach in the Forex and CFD market. Our advanced technology, consistently tight spreads, and award-winning customer support have allowed us to deliver the highest quality of service to our clients in this vibrant region. Receiving this accolade is a testament to the hard work of our team, and we look forward to growing our presence in Africa and solidifying our position as the go-to CFD broker for traders around the world’.

FP Markets offers over 10,000 trading instruments, giving traders access to CFDs across Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, ETFs, Bonds and Cryptocurrencies, making it one of the largest offerings in the industry with leading platforms, including MT4, MT5, cTrader, and Iress. Over the past 18 years, FP Markets has learned that the combination of tight spreads and fast execution, coupled with cutting-edge platforms, a wide product range, and first-rate customer support are the key ingredients that give serious traders the confidence to trade.  Since its establishment in 2005, FP Markets has continued to expand its product offering, enabling traders to experience some of the best trading conditions in the industry.

About FP Markets:

For more information on FP Markets’ comprehensive range of products and services, visit https://www.fpmarkets.com/.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2075125/FP_Markets_Fame_Awards_2023.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574261/4031784/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg

   

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fp-markets-crowned-best-cfd-broker-in-africa-at-fame-awards-2023-301822488.html

