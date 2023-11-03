FP Markets Launches New Look Client Portal with an Array of Enhanced Features

Novembre 3, 2023

SYDNEY, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FP Markets , a leading broker in online trading for Forex and CFDs, has announced the launch of its redesigned Client Portal. This transformative upgrade features a fresh, intuitive platform, enhanced functionality, as well as a selection of new and exciting features designed to help traders and investors operate and trade more efficiently.

The Client Portal’s new design is a significant leap forward, offering an improved user experience and flexibility that provides traders and investors greater control. The newly developed Client Portal boasts the following features:

Kim Reilly, FP Markets Project Manager, enthused about the launch of the revamped Client Portal: ‘I’m very excited to share our latest milestone – the launch of the upgraded client portal. We have created a new user experience for our clients that truly puts them first! The updates are not just a makeover – it’s a transformation. We can’t wait for our clients to enjoy the journey of seamless navigation through account management, to funding to trading tools’.

Established in 2005, FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Brand providing clients with over 10,000 tradable instruments across key asset classes and offers aggregate pricing across several top-tier liquidity providers. Additionally, FP Markets deliver Consistently Tight Spreads, Lightning Execution, Unmatched 24/7 Multilingual Customer Support, and various Account Types to suit all trading strategies and styles.

About FP Markets:

