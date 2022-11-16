app-menu Social mobile

FP Markets Launches the Upgraded and Redesigned Introducing Broker (IB) Portal

Novembre 16, 2022

SYDNEY, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — FP Markets has redesigned its IB portal with business intelligence in mind, to help maximise transparency and ensure partnership success.

The FP Markets IB program is one of the leading partners programs in the FX industry and is designed to remunerate and reward introducers and partners that refer clients to FP Markets.

With the new and updated IB portal, IBs have access to view their clients’ traded volumes and Sub-IB networks, and the ability to produce bespoke reports using advanced analytics tools. Partners can closely follow the client journey from approval status to deposits and withdrawals, ensuring full transparency.

Further features include:

Project Manager Kim Reilly stated:  “Introducing Brokers rely on transparency, excellent reporting and marketing tools to effectively manage their referrals. It is essential that partners have a point of reference to view their generated rebates and the commission rates they receive. We have transformed our IB Portal and provided upgrades IBs will really enjoy. The redesign was guided majorly by our partners’ feedback. What we have delivered is enhanced business intelligence, providing them with reporting tools that are second to none so that every type and level of IB will benefit.”

Join here to be part of a highly competitive, volume-based rebate structure combined with low entry barriers.

About FP Markets:

