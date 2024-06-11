FP Markets Reduces Spreads Across Key Asset Classes

11 Giugno 2024

SYDNEY, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In response to increasing investor demand for more cost-effective trading solutions, FP Markets, a global multi-asset Forex and CFD broker, has further reduced its spreads across various trading instruments.

Christodoulos Psomas, Head of Risk at FP Markets, expressed his enthusiasm for the move and commented, “Through the continuous optimisation of our trading infrastructure, we have successfully lowered spreads on several key instruments. Implementing this change across our platforms has resulted in a more cost-efficient trading environment for all our clients. We remain committed to maintaining and further enhancing these conditions as our goal will always be the delivery of a superior trading experience.”

As part of the broker’s efforts to minimise trading costs for its growing client base, the reduction in spreads applies to a selection of widely traded CFD products, including Spot Gold (XAU/USD), a range of Major and Minor Currency Pairs, as well as major Equity Indices, such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30), the S&P 500 (US500), and the Nasdaq 100 (US100).

The FP Markets website provides a breakdown of the revised spreads and the affected asset classes.

With a selection of over 10,000 CFDs to choose from, combined with low spreads, fast execution, a wide range of world-class Trading Platforms, such as MetaTrader, cTrader and TradingView, as well as a multi-regulated trading environment, FP Markets continues to distinguish itself as the broker of choice for investors across the globe.

