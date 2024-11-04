FP Markets Secures Three Major Honours at the Inaugural Finance Magnates Annual Award Gala

4 Novembre 2024

SYDNEY, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Australian-founded broker FP Markets further cemented its position as a market leader, winning ‘Most Trusted Broker – Global’, ‘Broker of the Year – Asia’, and ‘Fastest Growing Broker – LATAM’ at the inaugural Finance Magnates Annual Award (FMAA) Gala. The event was held on Wednesday, 23 October, at the Lemon Park Venue in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), the FMAAs ‘celebrate the highest levels of innovation and excellence across fintech, Forex, payments, and trading platforms’. The winners were determined through a dual process: online voting accessible to industry professionals and the global trading community, and a distinguished panel of judges. Notably, global multi-asset Forex and CFD broker FP Markets was the only company to take home three FMAAs on the night.

FP Markets’ Global Head of Marketing, Andria Phiniefs, commented: ‘Being nominated along with some of the industry’s biggest names is a tremendous honour in itself. Winning three awards through votes from the global trading community and industry stakeholders marks a significant accomplishment for our team. This recognition inspires us to continue to pursue our mission, which we embarked on nearly twenty years ago: to be the preferred and most trusted broker for traders worldwide’.

FP Markets continues to leverage opportunities beyond existing markets, while maintaining a consistent standard of product and service quality for its clients globally. As part of the broker’s twentieth anniversary next year, the investing community can also expect further trading technology advancements and updates.

