Fractus and Vivint sign patent licensing deal for antenna technology in IoT, smart homes

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Fractus, a pioneer in antenna technology based in Barcelona-Spain, proudly announces the settlement of its patent litigation with Vivint, a major player in the smart home security industry in the United States. This resolution serves as a pivotal moment for Fractus, highlighting the broad applicability of its innovative technology beyond the mobile phone industry and into the growing Internet of Things (IoT) market.

Fractus sued Vivint in October 2022 for infringement of its antenna technology patents for security systems (Case 2:22-cv-00413-JRG). The settlement underscores Fractus’ commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration within the tech industry. By resolving the dispute with Vivint, Fractus solidifies its position as a leading partner of versatile and efficient antenna solutions for diverse applications.

Fractus’ antenna technology has proven its efficacy not only in the traditional mobile phone sector but also in the rapidly evolving landscape of IoT. This breakthrough demonstrates the adaptability and resilience of Fractus’ technology, making it an ideal choice for companies seeking cutting-edge connectivity solutions. “We are pleased to announce the resolution of our patent litigation with Vivint, reinforcing the value and versatility of Fractus’ antenna technology,” stated Ruben Bonet, CEO at Fractus. Antenna technology advancements are driving digital transformation in companies, leading to the provision of IoT services and innovative solutions through connected devices.

“This settlement not only confirms the applicability of our technology in the smart home security sector but also opens new possibilities for collaboration and licensing in the broader IoT industry,” said Jordi Ilario, COO and VP Licensing. Fractus is inviting companies in the IoT industry to explore licensing opportunities for its innovative antenna technology. By obtaining a Fractus license, companies can harness the power of efficient and reliable connectivity, ensuring a competitive edge in an industry where seamless communication is paramount.

Fractus is proud to be represented by the top-tier law firm Susman Godfrey throughout this litigation process. The resolution of this dispute not only marks a positive step forward for Fractus but also signals an opportunity for competitors to embrace cutting-edge technology through licensing agreements.

About Fractus:

Fractus is an early pioneer in developing antenna technology for smartphones, tablets and other wireless Internet of Things devices and holds an intellectual property rights portfolio of more than 40 inventions protected through over 120 patents and patent applications in the United States, Europe and Asia. Among the numerous awards and honors the company has received for its innovative work, Fractus was named a 2005 Davos World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and one of Red Herring’s top innovative companies for 2006. It also won the 2004 Frost & Sullivan Award for technological innovation and the 2010 National Communication Award of the Catalan Government in the telecommunications category. A team of Fractus inventors was finalist for the EPO European Inventor Award 2014. On November 2015, Fractus was awarded Academiae Dilecta by the Spanish Royal Engineering Academy and on April 2017 received the “European Inspiring Company Award” by the London Stock Exchange and the Elite Group.

