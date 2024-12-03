French Mobile Industry Accelerates Deployment of Network APIs Through GSMA Open Gateway initiative

3 Dicembre 2024

Bouygues Telecom, Free, Orange and SFR to provide two network APIs to help online businesses combat fraud and digital identity theft

PARIS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As part of the global GSMA Open Gateway initiative, France’s four leading mobile operators – Bouygues Telecom, Free, Orange and SFR – announced today they will join forces to provide services designed to help app developers and enterprises tackle online fraud and protect the digital identities of mobile customers.

The operators are launching two network Application Programmable Interfaces (APIs) for the French market – KYC Match and SIM Swap – developed to the new CAMARA standard which aims to align specifications across mobile operators. France is the first country in the world where all four major operators are launching the API called KYC Match, which strengthens how online businesses can verify new customer’s identities. Several of the operators are also making Number Verification available to the developer community.

France has seen a 37% increase in online transactions since the Covid pandemic, totalling €2.35 billion in 2023, with 77% of these taking place over mobile devices. But alongside this, 80% of French companies say they experienced online fraud attempts with 45% stating that online fraud has increased over the last 12 months. The number of digital identity theft cases has risen by 40% over the past four years according to figures from the French Ministry of Interior. These new APIs will help protect consumers’ mobile identities by adding an additional layer of defence against fraudsters.

The APIs have been developed and rigorously tested in the French market with a number of financial institutions, such as BforBank (the online branch of Credit Agricole) or Fortuneo, (subsidiary of Credit Mutuel Arkéa) which use KYC Match to screen new customers in partnership with DQE Software. Over twenty companies in France are already using the telco APIs to help prevent account take over fraud and check customer identities during transaction and onboarding processes.

By bringing together operators from around the world, the GSMA Open Gateway initiative facilitates the design of digital products capable of operating seamlessly on all devices, regardless of the country or operator. Since launch, 67 mobile network groups, representing a total of 278 networks and three-quarters of mobile connections worldwide have joined the initiative alongside 26 channel partners.

