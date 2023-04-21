From Giga to 10Giga, Building an F5.5G All-Optical 10Giga City in 5 Scenarios

Aprile 21, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At the 2023 Huawei Global Analyst Summit on April 20, industrial organizations, industry analysts, leading operators and enterprises, and Huawei discussed F5.5G industry development strategies and application scenarios in depth during the “Embracing F5.5G to Lead 10Giga City with Innovation” forum.

To meet network connection requirements for higher-than-gigabit bandwidth, ETSI released the F5G Advanced and Beyond White Paper in 2022, and WBBA released the next-generation broadband development roadmap. The evolution from 1 Gbps to 10 Gbps has gradually become a consensus in the industry. Richard Jin, President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, said: “Oriented to F5.5G, from Giga network to 10Giga city, Huawei believes that all-optical 10Giga city will start in five scenarios — home, enterprise, machine, computing, and sensing.” He also encouraged the entire industry to cooperate in standard formulation, policy promotion, technological innovation, and ecosystem application in order to jointly build 10Giga cities and stride into an intelligent world.

To support the development of 10G services, Huawei has achieved technological innovation and commercial use in multiple fields, such as FTTR, 50G PON, Alps-WDM, 400G, OSU hard pipe, and green industrial optical network, helping operators continuously evolve their networks.

At the forum, Richard Mahony, a member of WBBA and Vice President of Informa Tech, said that WBBA accelerate timely emergence of next generation broadband everywhere, that delivers a sustainable long-term ROI for all industries. Ao Li, Chief Engineer of China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), stated that the F5G Advanced era represented by 10G optical networks is accelerating and will build a solid digital infrastructure for home, enterprise, cloud, and computing services.

Tom Pang, Senior Vice President of the Network Planning of Hong Kong Telecommunications (HKT), said that HKT will continue to evolve PON as the next-generation access network. Abigail Cardino, Head of Transformation Governance Division and Vice President of Broadband Business, Globe Telecom, said that Globe creates wonderful experiences for Filipino homes to have choices, overcome challenges, and discover new ways to enjoy life. And Wang Xinping, Director of Information and Network Center, Central South University, pointed out that Central South University hopes to implement high-speed integration of wired, wireless, IoT, and 5G networks through the “One Network” project, and carry multiple functional networks in a unified manner to fully connect campus data and applications.

Looking ahead, industry experts are calling on all parties in the industry to continuously promote innovative services and experiences, facilitate the evolution of all-optical networks to 10G, and stride into F5.5G together, thereby building a better intelligent world.

