Fromont Briens And Littler Announce Separation

Gennaio 5, 2023

() – PARIS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Fromont Briens, one of the largest French employment and labor law firm representing management from its offices in Lyon and Paris, and Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, have announced the ending of their formal partnership.

Sophie Pélicier-Loevenbruck, a partner at Fromont Briens in Paris involved in the international development of the firm, explains: ” International work – and the mindset that goes with it – has always been part of our story, and one of the pillars of the firm’s development since its creation in 1993. This mutually agreed separation is the beginning of a new phase in our international practice, deeply rooted in our first-class ability to assist our foreign clients navigate the specificities of the French employment and labor law market through our leading full-service expertise.”

“We have mutually agreed upon the termination of our agreement, as Littler will continue to serve the French needs of its clients” said Stephan Swinkels, a Littler shareholder who helps lead the development and integration of the firm’s global practice.

Nazanine Farzam, a partner at Fromont Briens involved in the international development of the firm from its Lyon office, confirms: “Fromont Briens will continue to offer to its international clients the services of a leading French firm, recognized for its expertise in understanding the specificities of the strategic and complex issues at play in the local employment market”.

Fromont Briens and Littler mutually confirm that they do not exclude, in the future, the opportunity to combine their talents to fully serve the needs of their clients.

Press Contact:Sylvain Deleuze, Head of Communicationscommunication@fromont-briens.com 

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1978000/Fromont_Briens_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fromont-briens-and-littler-announce-separation-301714450.html

