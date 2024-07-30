app-menu Social mobile

Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Cyble as Innovation Leader in Global Cyber Threat Intelligence Market

30 Luglio 2024

ATLANTA, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cyble has been named the Leader in The Frost Radar™ Cyber Threat Intelligence 2024 by renowned industry experts Frost & Sullivan, marking a significant milestone in the global cybersecurity landscape. This recognition highlights Cyble’s exceptional capabilities and strategic impact within the CTI industry to support clients with varying CTI requirements.

The Frost Radar™ is a renowned benchmarking system designed to spur action among companies by analyzing their performance across various criteria. Cyble’s inclusion in this esteemed quadrant underscores its innovative products, growth, and significant contributions to enhancing cyber threat intelligence.

Cyble’s success is anchored in its scalable and efficient threat intelligence capabilities, supporting businesses across various sectors globally by: 

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be recognized as a leader in the Frost Radar™ for Cyber Threat Intelligence, 2024,” said Beenu Arora, CEO of Cyble. “This accolade underscores our relentless drive for innovation and our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. As cyber threats evolve, so do we—constantly enhancing our threat intelligence solutions to stay one step ahead and deliver unparalleled protection for our clients.”

Frost & Sullivan’s analysis recognizes Cyble as a top innovator in the cyber threat intelligence market, highlighting its significant growth potential and strategic initiatives, including the Cyble Partner Network (CPN) and products like Cyble Hawk and Odin by Cyble. The report emphasizes Cyble’s impressive growth trajectory and future opportunities, positioning the company as a major player ready for further development and investment.

For more information, please visit: https://cyble.com/frost-radar-cyber-threat-intelligence-radar-2024/ 

About Cyble

Cyble is a leading provider of cyber threat intelligence solutions, dedicated to delivering actionable insights and advanced threat detection for organizations globally. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Cyble empowers businesses to proactively manage and mitigate cybersecurity risks.

Media Contact:Cyble Inc enquiries@cyble.com+1 888 673 2067 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2470672/Cyble_Leader_Global_Cyber_Threat_Intelligence.jpgLogo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2470747/Cyble_Inc_New_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/frost–sullivan-recognizes-cyble-as-innovation-leader-in-global-cyber-threat-intelligence-market-302209590.html

