Fun88 Emerges as India’s Top Choice for Online Betting After the Closure of Prominent Brands

Ottobre 4, 2023

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In the wake of the recent closures of prominent operations in India, Fun88 has swiftly emerged as the premier destination for online betting and gaming enthusiasts in the country. Fun88 provides Indian users a secure and thrilling betting experience with opportunities to bet on the World Cup, a highly anticipated event in the cricket betting industry.

Many international betting brands have regretfully announced the discontinuation of their operations in India. These brands had a significant presence in the Indian betting industry for quite a long time. Unfortunately, the recent implementation of a 28% GST on offshore gambling companies has created a complex environment for them in India. These recent developments are reshaping the Indian betting landscape and have left millions of users in search of a reliable alternative.

Fun88 has stepped up to fill this void, positioning itself as a legitimate global betting and online live casino brand that will continue to operate in India with no GST and TDS charges. Fun88 is committed to providing Indian bettors with a secure and entertaining betting platform while ensuring full compliance with all relevant regulations.

Play on Fun88 – https://www.fun-88.in/in

Fun88 has already established a strong presence in the Indian market and remains dedicated to offering a wide range of sports betting options and casino games. With an emphasis on fairness, transparency, and responsible gambling practices, Fun88 is the ideal destination for Indian bettors looking for a reputable and enjoyable betting experience.

Moreover, Fun88 offers enticing promotions and bonuses to reward its users, excellent 24/7 customer support, and a variety of convenient payment methods, including popular options like UPI, Paytm, and Net Banking. The platform actively promotes responsible gaming practices, encouraging users to set limits and offering resources for those who may need assistance with gambling-related issues.

About Fun88

Fun88 is a reputable global betting brand known for its dedication to responsible gambling practices and a wide range of betting options. Fun88 has earned a strong reputation in the Indian market and is committed to providing Indian bettors with a safe and entertaining betting platform.

For further inquiries or information, please contact:Suraj Singhmarketing@fun88india.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2238424/Fun88_Top_Choice_for_Online_Betting.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080466/4321693/Fun88_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fun88-emerges-as-indias-top-choice-for-online-betting-after-the-closure-of-prominent-brands-301946930.html

