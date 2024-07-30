app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

FURNITURE CHINA 2024: From 10-13 September, Setting an Industry Benchmark, “UP” is Just in Time!

30 Luglio 2024

SHANGHAI, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Jointly organized by the CNFA and Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets, the 29th China International Furniture Expo (Furniture China 2024) will feature the theme “UP” is Just in Time! that focusing on global bulk trade, facilitate domestic and international market circulation, cultivate new industry productivity, and unleash new momentum in global home trade.

Event Highlights

Looking Forward to Your VisitEnjoy easier entry to China with eligible visa-free and 72/144 hours transit policies. Register to attend the upcoming Furniture China and Maison Shanghai, from September 10-13, in Pudong, Shanghai!

Stay tuned!Event Website: www.furniture-china.cn | www.maison-shanghai.cnB2B Portal: dts.jiagle.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2470589/Furniture_China_2024.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/furniture-china-2024-from-10-13-september-setting-an-industry-benchmark-up-is-just-in-time-302208453.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Maisons du Monde partners with Sourcemap for EU Deforestation Compliance

30 Luglio 2024
NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The beloved French furniture and home goods Maisons du Mo…

Study Showing Pathway to Significant Greenhouse Emissions Reductions In Medical Device Supply Chain to be Released July 30, 2024, 8:45 AM ET

29 Luglio 2024
Greenhouse Emissions and Environmental Footprint Reduced Significantly By Innovative Medical Devi…

Catania: un nuovo PENNY nel cuore della città

29 Luglio 2024
(Adnkronos) – Il 5° negozio cittadino apre nel prestigioso centro storico della città Cernusco su…

La Farmacia di Montevecchia: “Salute della pelle: con la teledermatologia diagnosi rapide. Addio alle lunghe attese”

29 Luglio 2024
(Adnkronos) – Le farmacie si stanno evolvendo per offrire servizi più innovativi e vicini ai citt…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI