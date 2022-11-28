FusionSolar Smart String ESS Solution: Multi-Level Active Protection for Ultimate Safety

Novembre 28, 2022

Introduction: An energy storage system (ESS) is not just batteries but a comprehensive system that integrates electrochemical, power electronics, digital, and thermal technologies. As the penetration of renewable energy keeps increasing, we are seeing an explosive growth in the energy storage market. With this expansion, safety has become a crucial industry issue.

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ESS plays a key role in new energy systems, prompting rapid market growth around the world. Wood Mackenzie’s report shows global energy storage capacity could grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31%, recording 741 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of cumulative capacity by 2030. This being said, occasional safety accidents persist at battery energy storage plants, putting staff at risk and causing serious economic losses.

Lithium batteries are the core components of a battery energy storage system (BESS). Internal and external sources may quickly increase the temperature of battery cells, leading to thermal runaway. This can release flammable and explosive gases, causing fires or even explosions. Normally, there are several issues that may lead to safety accidents in lithium BESSs:

To ensure the safety of the entire ESS, it requires refined monitoring and management of batteries not only from system level, but also from rack level, pack level, and even cell level. By leveraging decades of extensive R&D investment and practical application of in electrochemical, power electronics and digital technologies, FusionSolar has pioneered the Smart String ESS Solution which features innovative battery pack & rack level optimization, as well as multi-level safety protection with refined monitoring and charge/discharge management of the ESS, achieving higher available battery capacity and increased safety.

FusionSolar Smart String ESS Solution adopts multiple levels of safety design for ultimate protection.

Safety is always the top priority and is critical as we aim toward carbon neutrality. FusionSolar is committed to provide safer and more reliable ESS solutions by continuing to increase R&D investment and draw on the rich experience in power electronics, thermal, AI, and digital technologies, and will also continue working with customers and industry partners to accelerate carbon neutrality for a greener future.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1955470/huawei.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1955474/FusionSolar_Smart_String_ESS_Solution__0aMulti_Level_Active_Protection_Ultimate_Safety_0a.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fusionsolar-smart-string-ess-solution-multi-level-active-protection-for-ultimate-safety-301687584.html