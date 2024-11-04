app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute Day 1 – October 29, 2024

4 Novembre 2024

The World’s Visionary Leaders Address Humanity’s Challenges

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The opening day of the 8th annual Future Investment Initiative (FII) kicked off at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, where global leaders, visionary innovators, and influential investors gathered to explore the theme “Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow.”

Under the leadership of CEO Richard Attias, FII Institute once again showcased its commitment to redefining the future of global investment and innovation, sparking dialogues around critical issues shaping the world. In attendance was Dr. Mustapha Madbouly, Prime Minister, Arab Republic of Egypt and Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif.

“The Future Investment Initiative is about breaking traditional boundaries in thinking and expanding the possibilities of human achievement,” said Richard Attias, CEO of FII Institute. “On Day 1, we’ve seen global visionaries layout powerful ideas and strategies that will shape how we address today’s most pressing challenges and open up new horizons for humanity.”

Standout moments from Day 1 of FII8:

As FII8 progresses during the week, the Institute will convene deeper discussions on fostering collaboration, responsible investment, and bold new solutions that transcend conventional boundaries, all in pursuit of a sustainable and prosperous future for all.

About FII Institute

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is a global non-profit foundation driven by data with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global and inclusive, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions in four critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2543653/Future_Investment_Initiative_Institute.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/future-investment-initiative-fii-institute-day-1—october-29-2024-302290677.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Costa Rica: First country in the world to use artificial intelligence to create its Nation Brand strategy

04 Novembre 2024
SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ten years after the launch of essential COSTA…

The FII Institute Announces Findings of 2024 FII PRIORITY Compass

04 Novembre 2024
Major Survey Reveals Global Citizen Confidence Crisis RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNews…

Gaspare Cracolici propone un modello per far crescere sotto ogni profilo le PMI

04 Novembre 2024
(Adnkronos) – Milano, 4 novembre 2024.Sono da sempre fondamentali nell’attività produttiva del no…

GLI ARCHEOLOGI SCOPRONO UNA CITTÀ DELL’ETÀ DEL BRONZO SEPOLTA NELL’ARABIA NORD-OCCIDENTALE, LA PRIMA SCOPERTA DEL SUO GENERE NELLA REGIONE

04 Novembre 2024
ALULA, Arabia Saudita, 2 novembre 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Una nuova ricerca archeologica ha portato …

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI