Future Minerals Forum enlists think tanks to champion innovation and develop thought leadership

Dicembre 5, 2022

Together with the Development Partner Institute, Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, Clareo and the Payne Institute, FMF will deliver powerful ideas on where future mining should be heading

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Future Minerals Forum (FMF), the international conference launched by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, is announcing three new partnerships with leading think tanks and research institutions as it prepares to host its second edition in Riyadh, January 10th-12th, 2023. 

 

 

FMF is closely consulting with:

By working with industry experts and opinion formers, FMF seeks to shape global conversations on minerals and metals by delivering insights that support the development of the industry, predicated on strict environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.

Launched in 2022 by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, FMF is designed to advance and unlock mining opportunities from Africa to West and Central Asia. In 2023, more than 200 speakers from around the world are expected to share their insights, with thousands of participants representing more than 100 countries.

Attendees will include industry leaders and stakeholders, set to convene in Riyadh to discuss the most pressing issues facing the minerals and metals sectors today.

Delegates will hear panel discussions with dynamic debate on key topics such as how the sector can ensure a reliable and secure supply of metals and minerals essential to the clean energy transition.

The World Bank estimates that there will be up to a five-fold increase in demand for several critical metals by 2050. FMF, therefore, will discuss among many topics how minerals and metals companies can ensure resilient supply chains by supporting the social and economic development of local communities while minimizing the industry’s impact on the environment.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1961743/Future_Minerals_Forum.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/future-minerals-forum-enlists-think-tanks-to-champion-innovation-and-develop-thought-leadership-301694812.html

