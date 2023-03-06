app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

GA Telesis and Tokyo Century Corporation Announce the Launch of HALO AirFinance, a Direct Aviation Lending Platform

Marzo 6, 2023

– FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and TOKYO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GA Telesis, LLC (“GAT”) and Tokyo Century Corporation (“TC”) announce the launch of its new joint venture lending platform, HALO AirFinance (“HALO”). HALO will serve as the exclusive debt origination channel for GAT and TC, with a focus on secured direct lending to airlines, lessors, and investors, covering the collateral spectrum from new to mid-life aircraft. HALO will be uniquely positioned in the aviation finance sector as a combination of the respective structuring and financing expertise and asset and technical capabilities of GAT and TC. HALO will fill a need in an underserved marketplace that lacks a global, independent, and savvy asset-backed lender. 

HALO is launching its first fund HALO One, in partnership with InterVest Capital Partners (f/k/a Wafra Capital Partners), a veteran investor in both aviation and the specialty finance sectors. “GA Telesis has been our longstanding aviation investment partner for over ten years, and the HALO lending strategy is a natural and opportune evolution of our collective capabilities,” commented Michael Gontar, CEO of InterVest Capital Partners.

HALO One will benefit from an innovative revolving credit facility led by Citigroup as Structuring Agent and Co-lead Arranger and Fifth Third Bank, National Association, as Co-lead Arranger.

“There is a substantial opportunity to address the need for smarter asset-focused lending in the aviation industry,” commented Abdol Moabery, CEO of GA Telesis. Moabery further remarked, “HALO is unmatched as a lending platform given its extensive originations footprint, direct access to market values, and comprehensive in-house technical capabilities.”

For further information:https://www.haloairfinance.com/https://www.gatelesis.comwww.intervest.com

For inquiries, please contact Cathy Moabery at marketing@gatelesis.com.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023925/GA_Telesis_LLC_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ga-telesis-and-tokyo-century-corporation-announce-the-launch-of-halo-airfinance-a-direct-aviation-lending-platform-301762761.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Apparecchiature pneumatiche industriali “personalizzate” con Bertocco Air Truck Technology S.r.l.

(Adnkronos) – Bertocco Air Truck Technology S.r.l. è l’ azienda milanese che da oltre 60 anni si …

Alphawave Semi Demonstrates High-Speed Connectivity Leadership at Optical Fiber Communication Conference

Alphawave Semi experts to conduct technical demonstration and panel discussion LONDON and TORONTO…

Welcome to the Future: Bybit Partners with Mastercard to Offer Crypto Payments Debit Card

(Adnkronos) – DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 6 March 2023 – Bybit, the world’s th…

Mkers e Musa Formazione: formazione e gaming tra sport, gioco e nuove attività professionali

(Adnkronos) – 6 marzo 2013. Un connubio di grande successo, quello tra Musa Formazione e Mkers, c…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl