GAC Going Global: Milan Design Week & Shanghai Auto Show 2023

Aprile 24, 2023

– GUANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — April 17 – 23, 2023 marked GAC Group’s debut at Milan Design Week, a globally renowned event that brings together cutting-edge designers and design companies from various industries and nations around the world.

Design Week is a powerful platform for showcasing innovative vehicles to the world. This year’s event also coincided with the opening of a new, state of the art GAC R&D center in Milan.

GAC presented its futuristic “Vanlife” concept car to the 2023 event, an eye-catching, low-lying passenger concept with a highly versatile interior that allows passengers to sleep comfortably through long journeys.

Part of the Car Culture 2.0 series, which also featured the BARCHETTA released in 2022, the Vanlife concept is fully electric, and designed around the core concepts of minimal energy consumption and maximum practicality.

Although currently still a concept car, the design is new and exciting, and invites viewers to imagine a possible future in which cars that can essentially also function as bedrooms.

This type of highly imaginative, futuristic design is exactly what Milan Design Week is about: being inspired by imagining what might be possible. This is the spirit of innovation and technology that also lies at the core of GAC MOTOR’s company values.

The Shanghai Auto Show: Leading Electric Technology

The Shanghai Auto Show 2023 also kicked off on April 18, one of China’s biggest automobile events.

Several high-performance models showcased GAC’s leading electric technology, including the newly-launched E9, which is the first 2.0T PHEV in China with a combined range of over 1000 kilometers; the futuristic hydrogen energy concept car, SPACE; a co-created model, the EmpowR·ABT ; and the GS8 Traveler.

The Shanghai Auto Show was also a place for the demonstration of iGPMA architecture.

i-GPMA is a crucial piece of the GAC “electrification + intelligence” strategy for vehicle design, and will be compatible with multiple HEV/PHEV/REEV hybrids, providing new levels of power, intelligence, comfort and overall driving experience.

Global Expansion Ahead

Expanding operations abroad is a key goal for GAC in 2023.

The constant innovation in electric technology made possible by global R&D centers in the US, Europe and China, and exciting designs showcased on platforms like Milan Design Week and the Shanghai Auto Show, will further contribute to the overseas layout and expansion of GAC MOTOR.

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2061355/Milano_HD_1080p.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-going-global-milan-design-week–shanghai-auto-show-2023-301805546.html

