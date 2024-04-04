GAIT and NEG Announce Strategic Partnership: Delivering Ultra-Thin Glass Diaphragm Technology Solutions to Meet the Growing Demands for High-Performance Acoustic Diaphragms

4 Aprile 2024

OTSU, Japan, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Glass Acoustic Innovations Ltd. (GAIT) is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (NEG), a distinguished leader in glass manufacturing listed on the Japanese Stock Exchange. This collaboration marks a significant evolutionary milestone in the glass and acoustic industries, uniting two industry leaders with a shared commitment to innovation and excellence.

In a collaborative effort to meet growing market demands, GAIT and NEG have joined forces to deliver state-of-the-art ultra-thin glass diaphragm technology solutions, integrating glass diaphragms into HiFi speakers, headphones, automotive speakers, marine audio speakers, and much more. NEG, globally renowned for high-quality glass production, specializes in crafting optical and medical glass for a wide spectrum of applications, including display panels, electronic displays, and medical equipment. GAIT, a dominant force in glass diaphragm design and production, offers cutting-edge glass diaphragms across numerous applications that outperform traditional counterparts in every dimension, with enhanced functionality (higher strength and rigidity, proper damping, and accelerated sound propagation speeds), charming aesthetics, and environmental conscientiousness. It is dedicated to the manufacturing and development of a wide range of glass diaphragms from 0.4mm to as thin as 35 µm thickness in loudspeaker membranes to earphone and headphone membranes.

Glass diaphragm manufacturers have expanded their focus by venturing into the audio speaker industry, a market valued at approximately $756B USD, where glass diaphragms in particular account for $27B USD. The innovative glass diaphragm technology is poised to play a pivotal role in reshaping the audio industry, introducing revamped speaker products and a fresh interpretation of audio that is sleek, contemporary, and refined. Just as visual displays have evolved, with TVs boasting unprecedented resolutions and more sophisticated designs, the audio sector is poised for a similar transformation, shifting beyond traditional “brown goods.” The next frontier in consumer electronics will focus on enhancing the audio experience, surpassing even the sophisticated visual upgrades seen with OLED technology.

The partnership between GAIT and NEG signifies a historic moment in the glass industry’s trajectory. Together, these leading glass and glass diaphragm manufacturers aim to propel the growth and development of glass diaphragm technology into uncharted territory—acoustical glass. By blending NEG’s glass technology expertise and GAIT’s acoustic craftsmanship, the ceiling for glass diaphragm applications will be limitless—supporting impeccable audio quality from in-ear speakers to large-diameter speakers and beyond. This powerful partnership symbolizes a collective dream: to see glass, touch glass, and HEAR glass.

