Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Gallup Announces 2025 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winners

12 Marzo 2025

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Gallup has named 70 winners of the 2025 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA), including 62 winners for employee engagement, 12 winners for strengths development and 7 winners with distinction.

These winning organizations prioritize employee engagement and strengths development, investing in their people to fuel performance, foster growth and provide an unparalleled employee experience. Since 2007, Gallup has honored organizations that elevate the workplace experience by tapping into human potential and building exceptional cultures.

“Congratulations to this year’s Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winners for setting the standard for a thriving workplace. Your commitment to creating an environment where employees feel valued, heard and empowered to do their best work is truly remarkable. By prioritizing both people and performance, you are shaping the future of work and proving that exceptional workplaces drive real results,” said Jon Clifton, Gallup’s chief executive officer.

Explore the full list of 2025 GEWA winners and what sets these organizations apart by visiting the 2025 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winners page (available on March 12). Read more about the awards here.

About GallupGallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organization in the world.

Contact: mediainquiry@gallup.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213938/Gallup_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gallup-announces-2025-gallup-exceptional-workplace-award-winners-302399110.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Oppenheimer Hires London-based Senior Investment Bankers to Expand European Financial Services & Public M&A Capabilities

12 Marzo 2025
LONDON, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Oppenheimer Europe (Oppenheimer) — a subsidiary of Oppenhe…

Il progetto di accumulo di energia autonomo HyperStrong a Königssee, in Germania, raggiunge un traguardo importante

12 Marzo 2025
FRANCOFORTE, Germania, 12 marzo 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Di recente, il progetto di accumulo di energ…

Meliá Hotels International e Huawei lanciano una vetrina globale di hotel smart

12 Marzo 2025
BARCELLONA, Spagna, 11 marzo 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Al MWC di Barcellona, Huawei e Meliá Hotels Int…

Abiti da cerimonia Rinascimento: una collezione che coniuga eleganza e tendenze per la donna moderna

12 Marzo 2025
– Milano, 12 marzo 2025. Rinascimento (www.rinascimento.com), celebre brand italiano attivo nel…

Iscriviti alla newsletter de
La Ragione

Il meglio della settimana, scelto dalla redazione: articoli, video e podcast per rimanere sempre informato.

    LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

    GUARDA i nostri video

    ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

    REGISTRATI / ACCEDI