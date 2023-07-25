app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Galtronics Expands into European Market with Growing Demand for its Patented Multibeam Antennas

Luglio 25, 2023

TEMPE, Ariz., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Galtronics, the company that combines technology innovation with customer driven collaboration to solve the world’s most complex wireless connectivity challenges, announced it has expanded into the European market with multiple deals with in-region wireless carriers and systems integrators for its patented multibeam antennas in advance of a jam-packed concert and event season.

Large events require technologies capable of handling high capacity and high data throughput in dense customer environments. Galtronics’ patented multibeam antennas are unique in their ability to handle large scale scenarios in a cost-effective manner for wireless carriers.

Galtronics’ multibeam technology overcomes the legacy beam squint issues which have been a persistent problem preventing widespread adoption of other multibeam antenna solutions. As wireless carriers and systems integrators across Europe prepared their networks in advance of highly anticipated summer events, they chose Galtronics multibeam antennas. The Galtronics multibeam portfolio offers comparable performance to lens type technology at a more economical price point. Additionally, Galtronics multibeam antennas provide beam stability across frequency bands to ensure a better end user experience.

Intended for stadium, venue, and special event applications, Galtronics’ multibeam antennas, with patent pending UL/DL frequency beam stabilizing technology, were installed:

Several customers have since ordered additional multibeam antennas from Galtronics after realizing their value and benefits during their initial deployments.

“Based on the performance of our multibeam antennas across the US and Canada, we’ve seen strong demand from European wireless carriers and systems integrators who are embracing our technology,” said Whit Martin, Galtronics Wireless Infrastructure VP. “Our innovative and cost-effective multibeam antennas are a unique technology, which has opened doors into the densely populated European market. We look forward to providing our patented technologies and market leading products to many new customers.”

About GaltronicsGaltronics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Baylin Technologies, designs and manufactures the most complex wireless antennas for the world’s leading service providers and wireless device OEMs. The company combines customer collaboration with technology innovation to fundamentally advance the mobility ecosystem with engineering-based solutions for its customers to deliver critical, quality connections. For more information, please visit www.galtronics.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/galtronics-expands-into-european-market-with-growing-demand-for-its-patented-multibeam-antennas-301885020.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Crypto Finance Partners with Figment to Enhance Its Staking Services for Institutional Clients

– ZURICH, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Crypto Finance, a pioneer in digital assets since 2017, …

Impartner Named a Leader in Partner Relationship Management Q3 2023

Impartner received highest scores possible in partner ecosystem and community criteria across 33-…

Viesse Auto, conferma il trend italiano nella crescita per la vendita delle auto usate

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 25 luglio 2023 – Il mercato dell’usato continua a segnare una crescita sign…

Shutterstock Joins the Content Authenticity Initiative

Shutterstock to help create mechanism to address misinformation and offer precise detail on the a…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl