GameChange Solar Supplying Electricity to Over 15 Million People in 5.8 Million Homes

Aprile 20, 2023

– NORWALK, Conn., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GameChange Solar today announced that GameChange Solar’s 29 GW of system sales of Genius Tracker™ and MaxSpan™ fixed tilt systems, once installed, will support modules that provide clean, renewable solar energy to an equivalent of an estimated 5.8 million homes and over 15 million people globally.

Andrew Worden, CEO of GameChange Solar, stated, “It is gratifying to see that GameChange Solar is making a meaningful impact in furthering our mission by helping solar become the lowest cost electricity generation technology globally. This important mission has now resulted in us helping to provide solar electricity to an estimated 15 million people. We feel that our rapid growth going forward will dramatically increase this.”

Contact and media inquiries can be directed to Derick Botha +1 (302) 528-2125 email: derick.botha@gamechangesolar.com

