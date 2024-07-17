GardaWorld Enters into Binding Agreement to Acquire OnSolve Creating the Industry’s Most Advanced and Comprehensive Risk Management Offering with Crisis24

17 Luglio 2024

MONTREAL, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Garda World Security Corporation (“GardaWorld” or “the Company”), an entrepreneurial-minded corporation focused on building global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technology, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the business of OnSolve, LLC (“OnSolve”), a leading provider of critical event management, including risk intelligence, mass communications, incident management and travel risk management solutions to enterprise customers, small and mid-market businesses and government agencies.

GardaWorld expects to join OnSolve with its Crisis24 business, a global AI-enhanced platform in integrated risk management. Crisis24, a pioneer in synergizing human and AI-driven analysis and expertise to produce relevant, hyperlocal and real-time risk management solutions, will integrate with the OnSolve Platform, boosting its comprehensive ability to anticipate, prepare for, and respond to a wide range of risks and critical events, making customer organizations more resilient and secure.

“Our Crisis24 business is renowned for empowering prominent organizations, disruptive brands, and influential individuals to operate with confidence. As companies and organizations navigate an increasingly complex world, Crisis24 stands out as a global leader in comprehensive risk management and protection. Our industry-leading SaaS platforms provide organizational resilience to the world’s top organizations, enabling them to thrive during disruptive events,” said Stephan Crétier, Founder, President and CEO of GardaWorld.

“Along with Crisis24’s existing critical event management platforms, TopoONE by Crisis24 and Crisis24 Horizon, the addition of the OnSolve Platform will enable Crisis24 to offer the most advanced and comprehensive risk management services in the industry, ensuring greater resilience and security for organizations and businesses worldwide,” continued Crétier.

“Joining forces with Crisis24 is a natural fit for OnSolve. Together, we will continue to empower security and resilience across the world. Crisis24’s global footprint, particularly with the world’s most influential businesses and people, and their deep understanding of the risk management space, ensures that our teams will continue to innovate on our award-winning technology platform and deliver exceptional value for our customers while developing new segments and markets,” said Mark Herrington, CEO of OnSolve.

OnSolve has approximately 400 employees across the United States, United Kingdom and India. The transaction is expected to close before the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Garda World Security CorporationGardaWorld is an entrepreneurial-minded corporation that builds global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technologies, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals across the globe. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld’s global champions offer sophisticated, tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to the organizational resilience of business operations and the safety of communities, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld businesses are long-standing security partners of choice to some of the most prominent brands, influential individuals, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit gardaworld.com.About Crisis24Crisis24, a global, AI-enhanced platform in travel risk management, mass communications, critical event management, crisis-security consulting, and personal protection solutions including a global medical concierge practice, allows prominent organizations, disruptive brands and influential people to operate with confidence in an uncertain world. Backed by proprietary AI-enabled SaaS technologies, advanced Global Operations Centers, and the largest team of private sector intelligence analysts in the world, we deliver localized insights and global perspectives alongside medical, security, crisis response and consultancy services as a preferred partner for Fortune 500 corporations. With a uniquely integrated and scalable platform, Crisis24 has an unrivaled financial profile that enables greater investment in technology than industry peers. For more information, visit crisis24.com.

About OnSolveOnSolve® is a leading critical event management provider that proactively mitigates physical threats, allowing organizations to remain agile when a crisis strikes. Using the most trusted expertise and reliable AI-powered risk intelligence, critical communications and incident management technology, the OnSolve Platform enables enterprises, SMB organizations and all levels of government to detect, anticipate and mitigate physical threats that impact their people, places and property. With billions of alerts sent annually and proven support for both the public and private sectors, OnSolve is used by thousands of entities to save lives, protect communities, safeguard critical infrastructure and enable agility for the organizations that power our economy.

Contact: media@garda.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gardaworld-enters-into-binding-agreement-to-acquire-onsolve-creating-the-industrys-most-advanced-and-comprehensive-risk-management-offering-with-crisis24-302199398.html