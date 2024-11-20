app-menu Social mobile

Gatemore Capital Management presents at Sohn Investment Conference

20 Novembre 2024

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At the 2024 Sohn London Investment Conference today, Gatemore Capital Management (“Gatemore”) is presenting YouGov plc, an international market research and data analytics group based in London, UK.

Full details can be found here: www.gatemore.com/yougov-release

 

For media enquiries: GreenbrookRob White, Teresa Berezowski, Christina Tang+44 (0)20 7952 2000gatemore@greenbrookadvisory.com 

About Gatemore Capital Management

Gatemore Capital Management manages an activist strategy focused on companies across consumer, industrial, healthcare, sports, media, and technology sectors. Gatemore primarily targets fundamentally sound businesses that are underperforming and/or undervalued but have strong potential for recovery and growth. Gatemore’s strategy is to influence outcomes and drive outperformance through thought leadership and deep engagement, aiming to effect positive change and unlock value within the companies in which they invest.

Learn more about Gatemore here.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gatemore-capital-management-presents-at-sohn-investment-conference-302311492.html

