Gatemore Capital Management presents at Sohn Investment Conference

20 Novembre 2024

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At the 2024 Sohn London Investment Conference today, Gatemore Capital Management (“Gatemore”) is presenting YouGov plc, an international market research and data analytics group based in London, UK.

About Gatemore Capital Management

Gatemore Capital Management manages an activist strategy focused on companies across consumer, industrial, healthcare, sports, media, and technology sectors. Gatemore primarily targets fundamentally sound businesses that are underperforming and/or undervalued but have strong potential for recovery and growth. Gatemore’s strategy is to influence outcomes and drive outperformance through thought leadership and deep engagement, aiming to effect positive change and unlock value within the companies in which they invest.

