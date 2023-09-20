app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

GCA will meet business partners at the Luxe Pack Monaco 2023 Fair

Settembre 20, 2023

City-inspired spirits bottles will be showcased

ISTANBUL, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GCA, which manufactures world standard glass packaging in the food and beverage categories for domestic and foreign markets, will be at the Luxe Pack Monaco 2023 Fair which will take place at Monaco Grimaldi Forum between October 2-4. At the fair which will be attended by industry professionals from all around the world, GCA will bring GCA spirits premium glass bottles together with visitors.

 

 

GCA continues 30 years glassware production experience of Gürok Group who will be celebrating its 75th anniversary in the industry, with an innovative approach in the glass packaging industry. GCA Spirits will be at the Luxe Pack Monaco Fair where industry professionals will get together. Displaying its innovative products, GCA will introduce its visitors it’s high quality and sustainable glass packaging solutions.

“We will share our vision on the packaging solutions of the future”

GCA General Manager Dr. Abdullah Gayret, who says that they are excited that they will be at a fair where professionals from all around the world will be attending, stated, “The Luxe Pack Monaco Fair is a pioneering platform that unites the latest trends, innovative solutions, and luxury packaging industry leaders. It emphasizes the importance of packaging design and brand value, offering inspiring ideas on enhancing the consumer experience. At this prestigious event, we’ll personally observe trends, technologies and strategies. As GCA, we’ll connect with valuable participants, share our vision for future glass packaging solutions in the spirits category, showcase innovative products, and gather feedback from industry experts. We are looking forward for attending this prestigious event.”

GCA Spirits leads the glass packaging industry

GCA Spirits leads the glass packaging industry by integrating premium glass packaging production with a commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. As a result it empowers business partners to deliver a more premium experience. Additionally, GCA is dedicated to increasing the number of premium glass bottle projects in the global spirits market. While creating packaging that reflects the spirit and identity of brands through its designs, it also champions environmental awareness. Being granted numerous awards, GCA was honored with Crescenst and Stars For Packaging Gold Award in 2020, Design Türkiye 2021, AsiaStar Packaging Award in 2022 and Worldstar Winner Award in 2021 internationally. Furthermore, GCA was recognized as a finalist in the Pentawards in 2023.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2216048/GCA_Abdullah_Gayret.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gca-will-meet-business-partners-at-the-luxe-pack-monaco-2023-fair-301933179.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Schneider Electric e STACK EMEA insieme nel percorso verso un futuro sostenibile e digitale

(Adnkronos) – In sintesi •STACK Infrastructure, che è rapidamente diventata una delle principali …

Sandrine Parkins Appointed as Head of Operations for Harvey Medical, a ClariMed Company

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ClariMed, Inc., the first end-to-end MedTech ser…

TCL introduces the RP320 Series Refrigerator with Fresh Converter Technology in UK

New TCL RP320 Series refrigerator with Fresh Converter technology available at Marks Electrical a…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl