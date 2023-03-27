GCL System Integration Brings N-Type Innovation TOPCon and Latest BIPV Products to PV EXPO 2023

Marzo 27, 2023

SUZHOU, China, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (“GCL SI” or “the Company”) (Shenzhen:002506), a leading photovoltaics (PV) company in China, has announced the unveiling of its latest solar innovations, the N-type TOPCon and BIPV (GCL SPV) module, which debuted at PV EXPO 2023, Japan’s largest show for the PV industry that was held at Tokyo Big Sight from March 15th to 17th. At the booth, GCL SI introduced to visitors from around the world how its new range of offerings integrated with cutting-edge solar technology are catalyzing the development of the PV industry and helping Japan accelerate toward its decarbonization targets.

“At GCL SI, we take pride in being a leading innovator in the field of renewable energy, constantly pushing the boundaries of the PV industry with our diverse range of state-of-the-art solutions. Over the past few years, we have had the privilege of showcasing our products at PV EXPO, which has allowed us to introduce our technological breakthroughs to facilitate global energy transition. After navigating through the tumultuous times of the pandemic, we are thrilled to come back to the exhibition hall of Asia’s premier trade show for the solar sector once again and reconnect with old and new friends alike. This time, we are excited to bring our latest products, including the TOPCon and BIPV (GCL SPV) module, which represent our unwavering commitment to driving sustainable technology forward,” said Thomas Zhang, President of GCL SI.

TOPCon Solar Module

As the solar industry is embracing N-type modules for their advantages, GCL SI has been ramping up its research and development efforts to produce new-generation products that meet the demands of a rapidly evolving market. Featuring an exceptional conversion efficiency of over 22.5%, GCL SI’s N-type TOPCon is a bifacial monocrystalline module designed to deliver superior reliability and performance while reducing LID and LeTID.

This year, the Company has unveiled a plan for a manufacturing base in China dedicated to producing 20GW high-efficiency TOPCon solar cells, which will be equipped with top-notch automated production equipment, as well as digitized and smart facilities that scale up both the R&D and production capabilities of GCL SI in developing high-efficiency PV cells.

With a new manufacturing base, GCL SI has also formulated a clear product roadmap and mass-production plan for its N-type TOPCon solar modules that are both cost-effective and high-performing. The base also serves as a springboard from which GCL SI aims to further sharpen its synergistic competitive edge in the upstream industrial chain and cement its leadership in the development of the latest generation of PV technology.

BIPV Solar Module

The building-integrated photovoltaic products (BIPVs) are seen as a low-carbon and sustainable solution for achieving carbon neutrality. Architects are increasingly gravitating toward BIPVs as a low-cost, green solution that can generate long-term economic benefits for investors while offering a customized aesthetic that complements any architectural style. At the event, GCL SI showcased its BIPV module, a bifacial solar module crafted to offer stand-setting safety and longevity that deliver industry-leading reliability and performance.

BIPV comes with a 12-year product warranty, and a 25-30-year linear power output warranty, and has achieved an A-Ranking in the non-combustibility test of fireproof components of building materials. Additionally, it features over-temperature protection and excellent water resistance, ensuring optimal performance in any weather condition. The system’s simplified structure reduces expenses for replacing parts, with automatic cleaning functionality minimizing the maintenance efforts for users.

“The creation of these two products injects new momentum into our company’s innovation as we seek new solutions to empower the world to achieve net-zero carbon goals. Looking forward, we will continue to strengthen our R&D capacities, expanding our global presence to make our premium, high-performance solar products more accessible to users worldwide,” said Thomas Zhang.

