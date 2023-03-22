GCORE LAUNCHES 5G eSIM CLOUD SOLUTION WITH CONNECTIVITY IN 150+ COUNTRIES

Marzo 22, 2023

LUXEMBOURG, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Gcore — a European provider of high-performance, low-latency, international cloud, and edge solutions — announces the launch of its Zero-Trust 5G eSIM Cloud platform, which provides organizations worldwide with a secure, reliable, high-speed networking solution. A technological foundation for next-generation AI applications, Gcore’s Zero-Trust 5G eSIM Cloud platform will fuel the creation of new business models.

Leveraging Gcore’s software-defined embedded SIM (eSIM), businesses can seamlessly and securely connect to corporate resources, remote devices, or Gcore’s cloud platform via local 5G carriers. With secure private access to IaaS and PaaS Edge Cloud services, Gcore’s 5G eSIM offers a compelling solution to the coverage, reliability and handoff challenges associated with wireless and wireline LANs. Using the solution, business teams can access AI infrastructure from their mobile devices.

The solution drives significant cost savings by eliminating the need for unpredictable roaming fees or expensive, complex local area network (LAN) builds.

Andre Reitenbach, CEO of Gcore, comments: “The launch of Cloud Computing powered by 5G eSIM technology marks a major milestone for Gcore. Using our solution, enterprises can now embrace the next-generation of AI-powered applications including smart factories, Connected Internet of Things, and machine-learning diagnostics among others.”

Seva Vayner, Director of Edge Cloud stream, comments: “Gcore’s 5G eSIM Cloud technology liberates IT teams from the burden of building and maintaining unreliable LANs, along with the security challenges that come with mobile network access. Our innovative approach provides encrypted access to 5G networks that are protected by telco-grade security, while also enabling granular security protocols that empower IT with complete control of each individual device.”

Available in more than 150 countries worldwide, Gcore’s 5G eSIM Cloud solution provides a powerful foundation for remote working and mobility applications, while delivering the fastest, best-performing mobile access to the Gcore Cloud and its associated AI, IaaS, and PaaS capabilities.

About Gcore

Gcore is an international leader in public cloud and edge computing, content delivery,and security solutions. Gcore manages its own global IT infrastructure across 6 continents. Its network consists of 140+ PoP around the world in reliable Tier IV and Tier III datacentres. Gcore provides infrastructure to global companies, including TEDx, Bandai Namco, Wargaming, and Avast. Andre Reitenbach has been the CEO at Gcore since 2014.

