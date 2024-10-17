app-menu Social mobile

GEEK+ ENHANCES WAREHOUSE AUTOMATION CAPABILITIES FOR THG FULFIL

17 Ottobre 2024

– WARRINGTON, England, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Geekplus, the global leader in mobile robot and smart logistics solutions, has deployed a fleet of Goods-to-Person robots for THG Fulfil in its Omega facility in Warrington. THG Fulfil is THG Ingenuity’s fulfilment and courier management solution.

 

Geekplus will enable THG Fulfil to increase warehouse performance by supporting palletised items of any size. The Geekpus solution joins THG Fulfil’s already extensive warehouse automation solutions, which it leverages to serve the growing trend for late-night shopping by offering a 1 a.m. Next Day Delivery cut-off service for its own brands including ESPA and LOOKFANTASTIC, alongside third-party clients.

This innovative order fulfilment solution deployed has helped THG to increase efficiency and enhance customer satisfaction while at the same time enabling scalability and providing real-time data and analytics through an innovative software platform. The expansion of automation solutions now enables THG Fulfil to support category agnostic items of any size through its automation solutions, pushing 95% of all units sold through a form of automation.

“The versatility of our suite of mobile robot solutions, adapted to all kinds of scenarios and industries – in this case pallet movement – makes it possible for our customers to meet their business objectives,” said Simon Houghton, Geekplus’s director of Sales, UKI-EMEA. “It is fantastic that THG Fulfil has been able to enhance its warehouse automation capabilities and order fulfilment with the implementation of our innovative robotics solutions.”

Tom Killeen, COO of THG Fulfil, added: “Automation plays an influential role in fulfilment. The extension of our automation solution to include Geekplus enables us to add further value to our fulfilment capabilities, while reducing risk, complexity and improving efficiency. The flexibility Geekplus provides us gives us the ability to serve a wider range of brands and retailers while ensuring operational excellence not only for them, but for their end consumers.”

Geekplus proudly can say that the signing of THG counts as its 19th customer in the UK & Ireland region. This milestone underscores Geekplus’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge robotics solutions and highlights its expanding footprint in the UKI market.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2533445/Geekplus_Shelf_To_Person_Robot_1.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2533444/Geekplus_Shelf_To_Person_Robot_2.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2373458/4973832/Geekplus_logo.jpg

 

 

 

