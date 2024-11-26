Geek+ Launches World’s Most Powerful Robot Management System to Combat Peak Season Holiday Rush

26 Novembre 2024

Enhanced RMS Coordinates Over 5,000 Robots and Handles 10,000 Tasks Per Second to Boost Holiday Order Fulfillment Efficiency

ATLANTA, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Geekplus, a global leader in warehouse robotics, has announced a significant upgrade to its Robot Management System (RMS) just in time for the peak holiday season. The enhanced RMS is capable of coordinating over 5,000 robots and processing 10,000 tasks per second, setting a new benchmark for high-volume logistics operations during the busiest time of the year.

As e-commerce orders surge during the holiday season, warehouses face the challenge of managing massive throughput without compromising speed or accuracy. Geekplus’s upgraded RMS addresses this need by offering unparalleled scalability and efficiency, enabling businesses to handle increased demand seamlessly.

“As the peak season approaches, warehouses face unprecedented challenges in managing order volumes,” said Kai Liu, Head of System Platform at Geekplus. “Our new RMS empowers businesses to scale their operations efficiently, ensuring timely deliveries and enhancing customer satisfaction during this critical period.”

The new RMS allows for:

Geekplus has optimized the RMS’s computational efficiency, reducing CPU load by 35% and decreasing memory usage by 50%. Advanced Multi-Agent Path Finding (MAPF) algorithms optimize robot paths to reduce congestion and increase throughput by over 15%.

“With this RMS upgrade, we’re not just increasing capacity; we’re enabling smarter operations,” said Wenzhe Tan, Head of System Product at Geekplus. “This level of coordination ensures businesses can meet peak season demands while staying agile for the future.”

The enhanced RMS integrates seamlessly with Geekplus’s core solutions—Shelf-to-Person, Tote-to-Person, and Pallet-to-Person—allowing clients to deploy multiple automation setups within a single warehouse. This unified approach simplifies operations and optimizes efficiency, particularly during peak periods. Designed for high-throughput environments, the upgraded RMS enables warehouses to handle intensified demand without sacrificing performance:

Geekplus is committed to advancing warehouse automation through continuous innovation in robotics and the enhanced RMS is a testament to the company’s dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet the demands of peak season and beyond.

“By enhancing our RMS, we’re helping businesses not only navigate the peak season but also prepare for future challenges in the logistics landscape,” added Liu Kai. “Our goal is to provide solutions that support our clients’ long-term success in an ever-evolving market.”

About Geekplus

Geekplus is a global technology company specializing in smart logistics through advanced robotics . Headquartered in Beijing, Geekplus offers a wide range of automation solutions to clients worldwide, helping them achieve higher productivity, efficiency, and flexibility in their warehouse operations. From receiving and storage to picking and sorting, Geekplus solutions cover the full spectrum of warehouse activities.

