Geekbuying Releases New UI and Branding Strategy on 10th Anniversary

Giugno 7, 2022

SHENZHEN, China, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Geekbuying, China’s leading online retailer focusing on cross-border export e-commerce, announced a brand upgrade in June 2022, releasing a new logo and VI system, branding position, and core values. It is transforming from an online shopping platform dominated by selling electronic products to a cross-border brand channel ecosystem builder.

The Geekbuying team planned and designed carefully to meet the company’s strategic development direction and upgrade consumers’ visual and shopping experience and it’s transforming the typical geek style into an international e-commerce platform style to cater to a broader range of consumers and attract more excellent overseas brand partners. Geekbuying will be committed to building a world-leading cross-border brand channel ecosystem.

Geekbuying chooses blue and red as the primary colors of the new logo while the background color of the website is blue and white. The initial letter G is located in a ‘shopping bag’ after the font design; the earth is used as the prototype to simplify the abstract circle cut in the ‘ing’ part. It symbolizes that Geekbuying is now and will continue to be committed to establishing an efficient global brand channel in the future.

Over the past ten years, Geekbuying has fully demonstrated its potential as a leader of Chinese brands going overseas. With its global marketing expansion, it is committed to bringing China’s high-quality brands and commodities, efficient supply chain, and first-class customer service to the world. The founder of Geekbuying said: “The 10th anniversary is an opportunity for Geekbuying to achieve breakthroughs. Our mission is to devote ourselves to building an efficient brand channel to go overseas. We have three core values: respecting people, exceeding customer expectations, and pursuing excellence. We always believe that users are the driving force and to be the most sincere company is always our goal.”

Based on an all-around brand upgrade, Geekbuying will launch the 10th-anniversary celebration in June, fully launch and apply the new image and prepare a lot of promotional discounts for all customers.

About Geekbuying

Founded in 2012, over the years Geekbuying.com has sold millions of products across the globe. Ten years of growth and development have enabled Geekbuying to establish close tie-ups with world-renowned brands of more than 2,000. Some of the brands that we work closely with are Eleglide, Roborock, Jimmy, and more.

Welcome to visit: https://www.geekbuying.com

Contact:

Ella+86-(0)755-23943772manager@geekbuying.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1833115/Geekbuying.jpg