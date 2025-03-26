Skip to main content
GEEKOM IT13 2025 Edition Mini PC Unveiled: A Solid Upgrade Over the IT13

26 Marzo 2025

TAIPEI, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GEEKOM has introduced the latest addition to its versatile mini PC lineup—the IT13 2025 Edition. As an upgrade over the fan-favorite GEEKOM IT13, which was released in 2023, the IT13 2025 Edition is engineered to deliver even more outstanding computing capabilities across multiple domains than its predecessor. 

The IT13 2025 Edition shares the widely adored design of the IT13, featuring a premium matte blue aluminum chassis which ensures both durability and aesthetic appeal. Despite its compact size, the mini PC is packed with ports, offering four USB-A, two USB4, two HDMI, an SD card reader, a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, and a headphone jack.

At the heart of the IT13 2025 Edition is the Intel Core i9-13900HK, a processor that features 10 CPU cores, 16 threads, and 24MB Intel smart cache. This chip provides a 5% performance boost over the IT13’s Core i9-13900H, delivering faster processing speeds and improved efficiency for demanding tasks.

Although the IT13 2025 Edition is well-suited for a wide range of computing scenarios, it is particularly ideal for business professionals and content creators, supporting efficient data processing, seamless multitasking, as well as exceptional video editing performance. Users can even create a quad-monitor setup via the mini PC’s two HDMI and two USB4 ports, enabling an ultra-productive workspace.

Gaming enthusiasts won’t be disappointed either, as the Iris Xe Graphics iGPU matches entry-level discrete GPUs in performance, running popular titles like DOTA 2, Battlefield 5 and Genshin Impact smoothly at 1080p on moderate settings. Also, GEEKOM’s IceBlast Cooling technology ensures efficient heat dissipation, allowing for 24/7 stable operation. Besides, the IT13 2025 Edition underwent rigorous durability testing before mass production to guarantee long-term reliability.

Preinstalled with licensed Windows 11 Pro, the IT13 2025 Edition is ready to use straight out of the box. GEEKOM also offers a three-year limited warranty, covering defects related to design and workmanship, and its dedicated online service team is ready to assist users at any time.

The GEEKOM IT13 2025 Edition is available on GEEKOM’s official website and Amazon Store, with 32GB & 1TB and 32GB & 2TB versions priced at $659.00 and $749.00, respectively. 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2645197/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geekom-it13-2025-edition-mini-pc-unveiled-a-solid-upgrade-over-the-it13-302406836.html

