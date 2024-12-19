GEEKOM’s high-performance mini PCs will shine at CES2025

19 Dicembre 2024

TAIPEI, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GEEKOM, a Taiwanese tech company famous for making high quality mini PCs, is heading to CES for the second consecutive year in 2025 with an exciting lineup of new products. Known as the Green Mini PC Global Leader, GEEKOM always focuses on improving the quality and reliability of its products, and it also spares no effort in cutting down carbon emissions and making the world a greener place.

Among the many mini PCs that GEEKOM plans to put on show at CES2025, there are many industry firsts. The GEEKOM QS1, for instance, is the world’s first mini PC powered by a Qualcomm chipset. The tiny computer sports an ARM-based Qualcomm Snapdragon X1E-80-100 processor with twelve 4.0GHz Oryon CPU cores, a 3.8 TFLOPS Adreno X1-85 GPU and a 45 TOPS Hexagon NPU. It is smart and fast enough to breeze through all of your daily home and office computing chores, yet energy-efficient enough to significantly cut down your electric bill.

The GEEKOM A9 Max is also a highly anticipated AI PC. Powered by the all-mighty AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 processor with twelve Zen 5 & Zen 5c CPU cores, the Radeon 890M iGPU, and up to 80 TOPS of AI performance, the A9 Max is built for taking your experiences in office work, gaming and content creation to the next level.

Another product worth mentioning is the GEEKOM IT15. With the latest Intel Core Ultra processor (up to U9-285H), dual-channel DDR5-5600MHz RAM, dual SSD slots, a fast SD card reader and support for a quad-monitor setup, the IT15 will be the dream mini PC for content creators!

Last but not least, the company will showcase a mini PC it recently released, the GEEKOM A6, also known as the best mini PC under $500. With a popular AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, 32GB dual-channel SO-DIMM DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, the A6 will handle high-load duties and multitasking with ease. Also, its Radeon 680M iGPU is as powerful as an entry-level discrete graphics card, allowing you to play most modern AAA games with perfect responsiveness.

CES 2025 is going to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada from Jan 7th to Jan 10th, and you are welcomed to explore GEEKOM mini PCs at Booth 31166, LVCC South Hall 1.

