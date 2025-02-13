app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Gemcor Production Solutions Delivers Advanced Factory Integration with Automated Fastening Systems under Ascent Aerospace

13 Febbraio 2025

Gemcor provides flexible automated solutions for precision-based drilling and fastening applications, blending proven reliability with next-generation technology

MACOMB, Mich., Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Since 1937, Gemcor Production Solutions (Gemcor) has been integral to the manufacturing process of aerostructures worldwide. Under Ascent Aerospace, Gemcor continues its tradition of producing industry leading solutions, evident in its latest award for a blue-chip commercial aircraft manufacturer. New product offerings take advantage of the latest technologies to support machine learning and lights-out functionality while capturing the value of implementing a digital twin.

“Enhanced visual quality inspection with machine learning capabilities, built-in cycle time optimization, and lights-out operations are just a few benefits of Gemcor’s latest offerings,” shared Michael Hinckley, Director of Strategic Programs at Ascent Aerospace. “These advancements allow our customers to ramp up production and save on costs, with zero compromise on quality. Our customers trust the legacy capabilities of Gemcor. The integration into Ascent Aerospace has not only solidified the brand but enhanced overall capabilities.”

Ascent is continuously adapting Gemcor to meet customers’ needs as technology advances. “From process engineering to build and installation, our process is to work closely with customers to develop their projects to ensure we are providing an advanced, efficient and cost-effective solution.”

Gemcor Production Solutions features:

Ascent Aerospace is a factory solutions provider of production and automated assembly systems for space, defense, and commercial aerospace industries. Ascent produces a full suite of both mold and assembly tooling for the aerospace manufacturing market, including the largest Invar molds ever made— making Ascent the largest tooling group in the industry. As a factory solutions partner, Ascent has the technology to support customers’ builds throughout the lifecycle of their program. For inquiries, contact Al Bolen at al.bolen@ascentaerospace.com. Learn more: https://ascentaerospace.com/ 

Contact: Al Bolenal.bolen@ascentaerospace.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2619767/Ascent_Aerospace_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gemcor-production-solutions-delivers-advanced-factory-integration-with-automated-fastening-systems-under-ascent-aerospace-302376161.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Corte Costituzionale. Pro Vita Famiglia: con nuovi giudici stop sentenze politiche su temi etici

13 Febbraio 2025
(Adnkronos) – 13 febbraio 2025. «Auguriamo buon lavoro ai neoeletti giudici della Corte Costituzi…

SNAI – Serie A: super weekend con Lazio-Napoli e Juve-Inter Baroni avanti su Conte (2,65), Inzaghi in pole su Motta (2,25)

13 Febbraio 2025
– La venticinquesima giornata di campionato, che sarà aperta venerdì da Bologna-Torino, è uno s…

Lockton Launches Digital Office to be Led by Claude Yoder

13 Febbraio 2025
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lockton, the world’s largest independent insuranc…

JOICO© ANNOUNCES KATE HUDSON AS FIRST-EVER GLOBAL CELEBRITY SPOKESPERSON

13 Febbraio 2025
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Joico, known for its legacy of product performance and…

Iscriviti alla newsletter de
La Ragione

Il meglio della settimana, scelto dalla redazione: articoli, video e podcast per rimanere sempre informato.

    LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

    GUARDA i nostri video

    ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

    REGISTRATI / ACCEDI